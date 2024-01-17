Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023

Number of shares: 2,547

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 245,713.33

During the 2nd half of 2023, a total of:

Buy side 173,746 shares 1,353,311.61 979 transactions Sell side 181,187 shares 1,387,055.37 1,041 transactions

The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 9,988

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 208,714.02

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

Number of shares: 15,026

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 300,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone® technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral®, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell®, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation; 4) AdoGel®, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has approximately 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241)

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 26, 2023 updated by the amendment of 26 July 2023 (D.23-0346-A01) and amendment of 13 September 2023 (D.23-0346-A02), available at www.adocia.com, in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

