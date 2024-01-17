Avolta AG
Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, and Corporación America Airports (NYSE:CAAP), the leading private airport operator managing 53 airports in 6 countries, proudly announce their collaborative initiative to elevate the airport retail experience. In a pioneering move, Avolta and Corporación America Airports have forged a partnership to revolutionize travel retail in Uruguay, seeking to establish a novel business model by leveraging the combined expertise of duty-free retail and airport management as master concessionaire for travel retail.
This collective effort aims to design, implement, and operate duty-free stores that significantly enhance the overall airport experience. Embracing a data-driven approach, the partnership strives to provide passengers with a more seamless and personalized journey.
