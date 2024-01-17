Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RPH | ISIN: US1638511089 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CU
Tradegate
17.01.24
17:29 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,800
-2,94 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,40026,45019:13
26,40026,45019:10
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2024 | 18:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Chemours Company: Chemours MLK Day of Service: Continuing the Dream Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / On Martin Luther King Jr. Day and every day, we celebrate the power of all we can accomplish when we come together for a common purpose. In recognition of MLK Day, our Chemours Black Employee Network hosted a day of programming and service for our team members to participate in at the Chemours Discovery Hub. The event featured a keynote from Dr. Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School - a Chemours ChemFEST program partner - spoken word poetry from local poet Sharon Wilson, remarks from Deborah Reeves of the United Way Delaware, live music from The Smooth Show Band, and volunteer opportunities with the Girl Scouts and other local organizations.

"I enjoyed spending time with so many of my Chemours colleagues as we helped introduce the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to our local Girl Scouts. And I want to thank Dr. Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School for his inspiring words as our keynote speaker. We hope days like this will spark a lifelong passion for science and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. I am grateful to everyone who joined us in honoring Dr. King's legacy and making a meaningful difference in our community." - Mark Newman, President & CEO, Chemours

"Today was an awesome celebration of MLK and his decision to serve others. Thank you Dr. Aaron Bass for your inspired words of service. Chemours is proud to partner with you and Eastside Charter School to make a meaningful difference to students and the community." - Alvenia Scarborough, Chief Brand Officer, Chemours

"It was a pleasure to host the Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service event and celebration at our Chemours Discovery Hub today. I would like to thank our guest speakers for the great and insightful talks. After the celebration we helped the Girl Scouts earn their Exploration Badge. During this activity they had a great opportunity to interact with our scientists and to build their own lava lamps!" - Tim Hopkins, Chemours Discovery Hub site manager

"Today, at Chemours we celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King during our MLK Day of Service event and celebration. Thank you so much Dr. Aaron Bass for your insightful keynote and words of inspiration." - Najwa Corum, Early Career Program Leader, Chemours

"Yesterday, at The Chemours Company, we paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrated his life and legacy. His unwavering dedication to justice and equality has inspired a movement that has changed the course of history. Let us all take a moment to reflect on his vision of a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, religion, or nationality. I would also like to thank Dr. Aaron Bass for the thought-provoking keynote speech he delivered." - Qutell Adderley, Research & Development Chemist, Chemours

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Chemours Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.