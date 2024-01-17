The Chemours Company: Chemours MLK Day of Service: Continuing the Dream Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / On Martin Luther King Jr. Day and every day, we celebrate the power of all we can accomplish when we come together for a common purpose. In recognition of MLK Day, our Chemours Black Employee Network hosted a day of programming and service for our team members to participate in at the Chemours Discovery Hub. The event featured a keynote from Dr. Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School - a Chemours ChemFEST program partner - spoken word poetry from local poet Sharon Wilson, remarks from Deborah Reeves of the United Way Delaware, live music from The Smooth Show Band, and volunteer opportunities with the Girl Scouts and other local organizations.

"I enjoyed spending time with so many of my Chemours colleagues as we helped introduce the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to our local Girl Scouts. And I want to thank Dr. Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School for his inspiring words as our keynote speaker. We hope days like this will spark a lifelong passion for science and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. I am grateful to everyone who joined us in honoring Dr. King's legacy and making a meaningful difference in our community." - Mark Newman, President & CEO, Chemours

"Today was an awesome celebration of MLK and his decision to serve others. Thank you Dr. Aaron Bass for your inspired words of service. Chemours is proud to partner with you and Eastside Charter School to make a meaningful difference to students and the community." - Alvenia Scarborough, Chief Brand Officer, Chemours

"It was a pleasure to host the Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service event and celebration at our Chemours Discovery Hub today. I would like to thank our guest speakers for the great and insightful talks. After the celebration we helped the Girl Scouts earn their Exploration Badge. During this activity they had a great opportunity to interact with our scientists and to build their own lava lamps!" - Tim Hopkins, Chemours Discovery Hub site manager

"Today, at Chemours we celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King during our MLK Day of Service event and celebration. Thank you so much Dr. Aaron Bass for your insightful keynote and words of inspiration." - Najwa Corum, Early Career Program Leader, Chemours

"Yesterday, at The Chemours Company, we paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrated his life and legacy. His unwavering dedication to justice and equality has inspired a movement that has changed the course of history. Let us all take a moment to reflect on his vision of a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, religion, or nationality. I would also like to thank Dr. Aaron Bass for the thought-provoking keynote speech he delivered." - Qutell Adderley, Research & Development Chemist, Chemours

