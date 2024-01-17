i-Blason and SUPCASE Unveil Exclusive New Range of Phone Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Featuring fan favorites with slight modifications

This year, SUPCASE brings to the market the Unicorn Beetle Mag XT, a comprehensive full-body case that is MagSafe compatible, specifically designed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Features on the UB Mag XT include a zinc-alloy built-in camera cover that doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, port covers, and precise cutouts. They are continuing their tradition with the Unicorn Beetle PRO, a case celebrated for its top performance in CNET's inaugural drop test. Both collections come in new colors that will delight their customers who can get maximum drop protection with new designs.

Their sister company i-Blason, presents a chic array of fashionable designs in its beloved Cosmo collection, featuring patterns like checkers, hearts, ombre, and flowers. These designs are incorporated into full-body cases, offering protection on par with the UB Pro. It has also revitalized the Armorbox series, first reintroduced in 2022 after a five-year break, with models for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4. New features in both the Cosmo and Armorbox collections include MagSafe capabilities and a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand.

Customers looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 can find these protective cases at SUPCASE.com and i-Blason.com.

About SUPCASE

In 2018, the Unicorn Beetle PRO won CNET's first annual drop test, not only with the highest total feet but as the lowest cost case in its class. Unlike the other name brands, SUPCASE delivers higher quality than you'd expect for the price with a built-in screen protector, kickstand, and free belt clip holster in one package (models vary). Since winning CNET's first annual drop test, the UB Pro has attained legendary status surviving 50ft by Everything Apple Pro (twice), getting run over, flung out the window at 50 mph, stopping a bullet (true story), exploding phone batteries, aircraft towbars, cattle, lawnmower blades, and more. SUPCASE is a trademark of Brillotech, Inc., a sister company of i-Blason LLC. For more information, visit SUPCASE.com.

About i-Blason LLC

From humble beginnings operating out of a garage in Atlanta, GA, i-Blason began with a revolutionary approach to mobile accessories. Using advanced engineering, the company's cases provide maximum protection. i-Blason's products are not only incredibly durable but stylish, reflecting character and personality through classic, elegant and kid-friendly cases designed with ergonomics in mind. Each phone and tablet case is dedicated to protect, prolong and enhance your device with a sophisticated look. Today, i-Blason is one of the most trusted providers of phone and tablet cases with hundreds of employees around the world. To learn more, visit i-Blason.com.

