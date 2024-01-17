Sam Nazarian Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Music Icon Marc Anthony as Equity Partner in sbe, Propelling the Multi- Vertical Hospitality Company into its Next Chapter of Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / The privately-held, leading international lifestyle hospitality group behind some of the world's most celebrated hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs, today announced an exclusive partnership with iconic singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Marc Anthony and his company Magnus as new equity partners in sbe. This powerhouse partnership between longtime friends and titans of industry, Sam Nazarian and Marc Anthony, represents a major milestone in the continued growth and evolution of the leading luxury and lifestyle brand.

As an equity partner in sbe, the landmark alliance marks the first hospitality venture for Marc Anthony and his entertainment company, Magnus, and signals a major milestone in the continued growth and evolution of sbe as international innovators changing the future of hospitality.

Led by visionary CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe's new multi-vertical business strategy will focus on growing the brand among Latin American audiences. This partnership with Marc Anthony will not only strengthen but also solidify sbe's position as the leading luxury and lifestyle hospitality platform in the world, amplifying its well-established restaurant and entertainment portfolio, Disruptive Restaurant Group, and the largest premium QSR brand and digital food company, C3.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO, sbe expressed: "It's an honor to join forces with long-time friend and international superstar Marc Anthony. I have a tremendous amount of admiration for the career that he has built, and, more importantly, his entrepreneurial instinct. Not only has Marc been responsible for 105 No. one hits and over fifteen billion streaming views on YouTube, but he has also been able to garner the loyalty of a multigenerational Latino and global community through his platforms and content. been an aspiration of ours to come together to build something special, and I am excited to share all the amazing things we are working on with him as our strategic partner. My sbe team is honored to collaborate with the best-in-class entrepreneurial team Marc has built at Magnus, led by a dynamic team, CEO Michel Vega and COO Felipe Pimiento, to connect with and deliver experiences to an audience that Marc has so carefully cultivated throughout his career. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to see what we build together."

Marc Anthony, Chairman and Co-Founder, Magnus:

"It would be an understatement to say that this announcement today is one of the greatest highlights of all of the endeavors I've taken on in my life. To have the honor to join forces with my great friend Sam and SBE, is something we have spoken about throughout the years and the time has finally come. My team, alongside the unparalleled expertise of SBE, is poised to contribute significantly to the success of this new journey. With a shared commitment to excellence and a track record of unparalleled vision and execution, we are excited to bring our best-in-class capabilities to elevate SBE's projects to new heights. Together, we look forward to unveiling a series of remarkable initiatives that showcase the synergy and excellence synonymous with the SBE family."

SBE, and Magnus share common values that emphasize innovation, authenticity, and a commitment to excellence in their respective industries. SBE, as a leading lifestyle hospitality company, is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences through its world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges, and nightclubs. The company's exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries reflect a shared commitment to sophistication and mastery. Similarly, Magnus focuses on leveraging the power and potential of Latin content creators globally, representing a diverse range of artists in various entertainment fields. Both SBE and Magnus showcase a dedication to shaping and anticipating the future within their industries, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit driving their success. The emphasis on innovation, commitment to authenticity, and a portfolio of iconic brands are common threads that connect SBE and Magnus in their pursuit of excellence.

With a dual focus on music and sports, Marc Anthony's company, Magnus, quickly became the leading Latin artist and athlete representation company in the United States following its launch in 2015. Marc Anthony continues to be a force in the music industry, shaping its future by representing some of the most dynamic and up and coming stars. The international superstar is also a minority owner of the National Football League's Miami Dolphins and owner of E1 Team Miami, as well as co-owner of leading plant-based energy drink brand OCA. He recently debuted an exclusive, limited edition watch and jewelry collection in partnership with Bulova.

Today's announcement represents a major turning point in the transformative growth and expansion of Sam Nazarian's international lifestyle hospitality platform.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform includes over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands, including critically acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; MXO by Wes Avila; Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Marc Anthony

Singer Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time.

Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had 105 #1 Billboard hits, racked up more than over fifteen billion views on YouTube, and a total of 15.218 billion streams across all platforms.

Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists.

Following his first salsa album, Otra Nota (1993), his albums broke sales and chart records. His third album, Contra La Corriente, was the first salsa album to enter the Billboard 200 album chart. His most recent album, Pa'llá Voy (2022), his thirteenth album (his eleventh sung in Spanish), was released on his own Magnus / Sony Latin Music imprint. It received four Grammy nominations and won the Grammy for Best Salsa Album. On tour it played to sold-out audiences all over the United States, Europe and Latin America.

His previous album, Opus (2019), received the 2020 Grammy best tropical album award, and was a finalist in 4 categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His album before that, Marc Anthony 3.0 (2013), received an American Music Award, a Grammy, five Premios Lo Nuestro, two Premios Juventud, and a special "6-time Diamond" certification from the RIAA. He's received multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, including 10 as a solo artist, three Billboard Awards, and special recognitions from the Univision and Telemundo networks. He's also had hit singles in collaborations with Maluma ("La Fórmula", 2023), (twice) with Gente de Zona ("La Gozadera", 2014, and "Traidora", 2015), and most recently "De Vuelta Pa'La Vuelta with Daddy Yankee.

Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including In the Heights (2021), El Cantante (2006), Man on Fire (2004), In the Time of Butterflies (2001), Bringing Out the Dead (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's The Capeman (1998) on Broadway.

His company, Magnus Media, with a dual focus on music and sports, quickly became the leading Latin artist and athlete representation company in the nation. He has his own clothing and accessories line for Kohl's, is a minority owner of The Miami Dolphins, and has established brand partnerships with the leading energy drink brand OCA and a watch and jewelry collection with Bulova.

As a philanthropist, he launched the Maestro Cares Foundation in 2012, which has built orphanages in various countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2017, Anthony and Magnus announced Somos Una Voz, an alliance of artists and athletes to help provide humanitarian relief to areas affected by natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean.

For more information on Marc Anthony, visit: www.marcanthonyonline.com

About Magnus

Founded in April 2015, MAGNUS is comprised of operating units that include an artist and athlete management company, digital content studios, a talent booking agency, a record label and a new business ventures division, all focused on leveraging the power and potential of Latin content creators in the U.S. and throughout the world

MAGNUS represents a long list of artists, including music superstar Marc Anthony, urban genre stars Gente de Zona, singer/songwriter Fonseca, pop duos Bacilos and Mau y Ricky, Luis Figueroa, Love of Lesbian, Paula Cendejas, Trueno, Villano Anitllano, Il Volo and radio personality Enrique Santos, among many others.

For more information on Magnus, visit: www. magnusmedia.com

