What Industry Analysts Say About SAP Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / SAP:

By Daniel Schmid

For nearly 15 years, SAP has committed to being a sustainability leader both in our operations and through our sustainability product offerings for customers. Industry analysts review and assess the sustainability performance of companies across industries. SAP has recently been assessed by some of the most important analyst firms for both our own sustainability performance and the sustainability solutions we offer customers.

Gartner, an independent analyst firm, recently published a report titled "Sustainability Assessment: SAP." A report from analyst firm IDC earlier this year, "Sustainability Index for Software Providers: SAP", noted SAP performed "exceptionally well." The published IDC report highlights how SAP is leading by example as a sustainable vendor.

It's abundantly clear that businesses need to urgently address sustainability challenges. Companies are adopting new technology solutions to help them manage sustainability across many different dimensions, from environmental issues like energy, water, and waste, to social issues like diversity and human rights, to governance and reporting issues.

Business leaders are looking for the best tools that allow them to quantify, analyze, and act on real-time, accurate, and shareable sustainability data throughout their end-to-end operations. With SAP's ERP-centric solutions, financial and non-financial data can be brought together for holistic decision-making. Business leaders can not only manage their productivity and operating results but connect that information with sustainability-related data to help make climate protection measurable, diversity and inclusion visible, and ethical responsibility transparent.

SAP has a unique role to play in supporting our customers' sustainability efforts. SAP customers produce 87% of the world's global commerce. That means our products and services can help the vast majority of companies driving the global economy organize their supply chains, transportation, and financial data in a way that can enable an equitable, circular economy and net-zero emissions.

Sustainability data in ERP is the foundation for holistic, integrated sustainability management. As the leader in enterprise resource management, SAP has more than 50 years of experience helping businesses across 25 industries optimize resources.

Our comprehensive portfolio is designed to help customers find the solutions they need to run their business processes and enterprise more efficiently, with offerings such as SAP Business Network, business process transformation solutions, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. Our solutions, increasingly powered with AI capabilities, can help customers not only in their own operations, but across their entire value chain - from calculating product-level carbon footprints, to ensuring diversity and inclusion, to protecting human rights. In addition, SAP's broad ecosystem of partners can support customers with industry- and technology-specific consulting and implementation, advancing SAP's "sustainable by design" approach.

SAP leads by example as well, having committed to net-zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2030. We also have been recognized as the leading software firm in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 15 years and as a leader in environmental transparency and action by CDP, an international organization considered the gold standard of environmental reporting.

What's Next

Sustainability is not an end state, it's a state of being. In that respect, companies should adopt an approach that constantly evolves and adapts to remain sustainable. SAP is dedicated to advancing sustainable business through our own operations and our comprehensive portfolio of solutions that can help other companies with their end-to-end sustainability management. Across the business network and our wide solution portfolio, SAP supports our customers in tackling their biggest sustainability challenges.

Try the free SAP Sustainability Navigator tool, and read the full, complimentary Gartner Sustainability report.

Daniel Schmid is chief sustainability officer at SAP.

Gartner, Sustainability Assessment: SAP, 11 December 2023, Ed Anderson, Fabio Di Capua GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

