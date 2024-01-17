London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Omdia, the global analyst and advisory leader, reviewed the latest and greatest products from startups and tech companies from across the globe with an industry-leading analyst panel to host and judge the Omdia Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at CES 2024 , held on Tuesday, 9 Jan. 2023, 6-10 p.m., at Bellagio Hotel, Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV., USA. The panel of judges evaluated new consumer electronics, smart home and robotics, gaming and home entertainment, fitness and health, productivity and other products that were introduced at ShowStoppers.

Creative innovators merged outstanding design and brilliant engineering into life-changing, fun, and useful tech for work, home, and play. Companies showcased everything from health monitoring using AI in smart lighting, smart glasses that alter lens shape for autofocus, to over-the-counter hearing aids that sit outside the ear canal to blend natural and processed sound. Smart two-in-one robots that vacuum and mop floors, or mow the grass and transform into snow blowers roamed the show floor, amid speakers projecting audio and scent for immersive gaming, and an array of smartphone personalized components displayed with retro-designed add-ons like BlackBerry keyboards for iPhones.

"Showstoppers always provides Omdia analysts a platform to discover fresh products and ideas," said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV at Omdia. "There was an incredible buzz to the event again this year, and the judging team was excited to explore products that addressed real needs and offered innovative answers. As always, the face-to-face conversations and demonstrations helped to make this event valuable."

90 startups and industry leaders introduced next generation tech for work, home and play to more than 850 journalists from 69 countries at ShowStoppers @ CES.

The awards distinguish ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers press events. By category, the winners and runners up are:

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Winner - Nobi 'The Nobi Ceiling' -- "This solves a real need. We were impressed by the requirement of little installation and its huge ability to support quality of life," said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics. Runner Up - ViXion, Inc. 'ViXion01.'



Smart Home, Home Appliances, and Robotics Winner - Eureka 'The Eureka J20' -- "The continuous self-cleaning mop brush enables longer and more productive cleaning cycles without being detrimental to battery life and the lifespan of the user-replaceable parts," said Emir Lasic, Principal Analyst, Home Appliances, and Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home. Runner Up - Yarbo Inc. 'Yarbo.'



Audio Technologies, Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment Hardware Winner - Sennheiser 'All-Day Clear Slim' -- "This product offers an affordable FDA-approved hearing aid support functionality like regular Bluetooth earbuds for convenience," said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics, and Michael Yang, Research Director, Semiconductors. Runner Up - Infinix Mobility Limited 'E-Color Shift.'



Gaming, Metaverse, and Virtual Reality Winner - Aromajoin Corporation 'Aroma Shooter ® Wearable' -- "Imaginative new idea, adding exciting advancement in home entertainment," said Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home.



Productivity (includes work from home, office hardware and accessories) Winner - Clicks Technology 'Clicks creator keyboard' -- "Clicks brings physical buttons back to the smartphone world. It improves productivity and increases visible screen size," said Patrick Horner, Practice Manager, Home. Runner Up: Hitron 'Hitron D60.'



Omdia Judges Choice Award Winner - Yarbo Inc. 'Yarbo'-- "Yarbo's modular robot will no doubt be just the thing for those with large or long driveways to clear off snow, or have lawns that need to be maintained all year round," said Emir Lasic, Principal Analyst, Home Appliances, and Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home. Winner - ViXion Inc. 'ViXion01' - "This is a very interesting new take on vision correction with major potential for development. We see huge market opportunity for this in surgical and fine manufacturing," said Sanju Khatri, Director, Consulting & Customs Solutions.



Omdia Judges Imaginative Innovation Award Winner - Infinix Mobility Limited 'E-Color Shift' -- "An innovative and advanced concept of using an e-ink display to change the rear cover of the phone," TC Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics.



The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV

Patrick Horner, Practice Manager, Home

Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV & ProAV

Jack Narcotta, Senior Principal Analyst, Smart Home

TC Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics

Bing Zhang, Senior Principal Analyst, TV

Sanju Khatri, Director, Consulting & Customs Solutions

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

About ShowStoppers

Beginning its 27th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CEATEC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mail to: lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mail to: dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mail to: sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

News Media Contacts:

Fasiha Khan

Senior PR Manager

Omdia

awards@showstoppers.com

Steve Leon

Principal

ShowStoppers

+1 310-936-8530

sl@showstoppers.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194625

SOURCE: Omdia and ShowStoppers