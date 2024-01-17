Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924447 | ISIN: US7495521053 | Ticker-Symbol: RF5
Frankfurt
17.01.24
08:04 Uhr
2,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,86022:57
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2024 | 22:14
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 23

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after the close of the market.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International). Participant access code 913670.
  • Live and archived webcast: www.rfindustries.com

In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay access code is 49517.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.
Margaret Boyce
(310) 622-8247
RFIL@finprofiles.com

# # #

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.