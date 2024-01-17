Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on December 19, 2023. Under the second tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 11,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.01 per Share, and 4,000,000 "Flow-through" shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.015 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $170,000.

The proceeds of the FT Shares portion of the second tranche of the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's Trident project, and the proceeds of the Shares portion of the second tranche of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and exploration of the Company's properties.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation has agreed to pay to Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Finder") a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from the Shares and the FT Shares sold to the purchasers by the Finder (the "Finder's Fee") payable in cash and also issued the Finder the number of Common Share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Shares and FT Shares placed by the Finder. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the Finder to purchase one Common Share Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months from closing and at a price of $0.10 for the period from January 16, 2025 to January 16, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering (being the Shares, the FT Shares, and the Finder's Warrants), are subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 17, 2024.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

