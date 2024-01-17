Future Market Insights: Government Initiatives and Policies for Waste Management Practices to Steer Garbage Bag Market Past US$ 14,602.3 Million by 2034

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a robust future for the garbage bag market, fueled by rising demand for convenient and hygienic waste disposal solutions. While traditional PE bags remain dominant, biodegradability and sustainability are emerging as key growth drivers. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Garbage Bag Market value is estimated to total US$ 9,681.0 million in 2024. Over the assessment period, global garbage bag sales are projected to expand at 4.2% CAGR, taking the total market valuation to US$ 14,602.3 million by 2034.

PE waste bags continue to be in high demand because of their strength and ability to withstand tearing. The predominant materials used to make PE waste bags are LDPE and LLDPE, with HDPE being used for the remainder. By 2034, the target segment is expected to hold a 71.7% market share.

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the garbage bag market during the forecast period. These include:

Increasing number of households

Rising focus on improving hygiene and sanitation

Growing demand for convenient and sanitary waste disposal solutions

Increasing government initiatives and policies for waste management practices

Surging popularity of compostable garbage bags

Policies and actions by the government are very important for changing how waste is handled. This also has a big effect on the garbage plastic bag industry. As countries across the world face growing problems of trash and environmental protection, several governments have made rules to encourage responsible waste handling.

For instance, making people separate their waste and promoting recycling has created a demand for garbage bags for sorting out garbage quickly. People are becoming more aware of how plastic bags harm the environment, so new ideas for biodegradable and compost alternatives are coming up.

The garbage bag business is changing as companies are concentrating on green ways to match these new rules. New compostable garbage bags are being introduced by manufacturers to address environmental problems. These new solutions are ideal for sustainable waste management practices.

Shifting focus toward biodegradable & bio-based garbage bags is another key factor expected to boost the target market. Similarly, growing sustainable concerns are increasing the popularity of biodegradable garbage bags.

Biodegradable plastics help reduce dependence on fossil fuels during the production of plastic trash bags. Biodegradable plastic trash bags are made from domestic biomass materials, reducing dependence on oil. They are also easier to recycle and can be used more often.

As per the latest analysis, demand for biodegradable plastic garbage bags is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. This is due to increasing consumer pressure and laws such as banning plastic bags and initiatives to address global warming.

Garbage Bags Market Research Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2024) US$ 9,681.0 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 14,602.3 million Expected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034 Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Revenue in Value US$ million, Volume in million units, and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Global Garbage Bag Market Segmentation •By Material: o Polyethylene § Low Density Polyethylene • Virgin PE • Recycled PE § Linear Low Density Polyethylene • Virgin PE • Recycled PE § High Density Polyethylene • Virgin PE • Recycled PE o PLA o PHA o Sugarcane Bagasse o Compostable Materials •By Capacity: o Up to 30 Liters o 30 to 90 Liters o 90 to 150 Liters o Above 150 Liters •By Sales Channel: o Direct Sales (Manufacturers) o Distributors/Wholesalers •By End-use: o Service § Facilities Management § Catering § Logistics & Transportation o Healthcare o Building & Construction o Retail o Hotels & Restaurants o Civil Government & Defense o Household •By Region: o North America o Latin America o Europe o East Asia o South Asia o Oceania o Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Global Garbage Bags Market

The global market for garbage bags is estimated to total US$ 14,602.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on material, the polyethylene segment is set to hold a dominant market share of 71.7% in 2034.

in 2034. In terms of sales channel, the direct sales segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end-use, the household segment is poised to grow at 3.2% CAGR , holding a value share of 21.8% by 2034.

, holding a value share of by 2034. The United States market value is anticipated to total US$ 2,600.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. Sales in India will likely rise at 6.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

"The shifting focus toward bio-based garbage bags and increasing government initiatives & policies for waste management are expected to drive growth of the garbage bag industry during the forecast period," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Who is Winning?

Below are prominent garbage bag manufacturers listed in the report. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 15% to 20% share.

The Clorox Company

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Poly-America, L.P.

Berry Global Inc.

Dagöplast A.S.

International Plastics, Inc.

Big Black Sacks

Novolex Holdings LLC

Terdex Gmbh

Plasta Group

Mcpherson's Limited.

Pack-It B.V.

Top.Z (Hk) Limited

Meadows

Novplasta Cz, S.R.O

Primax D.O.O.

Tuopu Group (Miaojie)

Bengbu Shangdao Ikea Daily Necessities Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.(Sodolike)

Rkw Group

Thantawan Industry Plc.

Top players are looking to develop biodegradable and compostable garbage bags from sustainable and eco-friendly materials. They also employ strategies like partnerships, collaborations, facility expansions, distribution agreements, and mergers to boost their sales and expand their footprint.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Berry Global's UK refuse sack business unveiled a new range of high strength refuse sacks.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global garbage bag market, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034. The study reveals growth projections on the global garbage bag industry based on material (polyethylene, polypropylene, others), capacity (up to 30 liters, 30 to 90 liters, 90 to 150 liters, above 150 liters), sales channel (direct sales, distributors/wholesales), end use (service, healthcare, industrial product & consumption, retail, hospitality, civil government, defense, household), and region.

