Ensurge Micropower Inc.: Ensurge Micropower Received Notice of Allowance for Two Additional U.S. Patents for its Solid-State Lithium Microbattery Technology

Upon issuance, Ensurge will have been granted all three patents it filed in 2020 for microbattery technologies that are integral to powering current and future 1-100 mAh wearables, hearables and IoT devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) ("Ensurge" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solid-state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables, hearables and IoT devices, today announced that it has received notices of allowance for two additional patents that were filed in 2020 and will be formally issued within three months. The two patent applications cover the core technology of battery stacking and engineered electrolytes and complement the first battery patent Ensurge was issued on August 22, 2023 for solid state microbattery fabrication and packaging on a stainless steel substate.



The filing of these patents was disclosed by Ensurge in a stock exchange announcement on April 14, 2020 and each is foundational to Ensurge's intellectual property (IP) portfolio. A supporting patent on barrier technology on stainless steel (US 11,742,363) was also issued on August 29, 2023, adding to the core IP portfolio in this area.

"These patents cover innovations that Ensurge is using to develop a new class of microbattery for a new generation of connected devices," said Arvind Kamath, Executive Vice President of Technology Development at Ensurge. "Today's hearable and wearable devices need higher energy density and faster charging speeds than was previously possible, along with customizable form factors and scalable, high-volume manufacturability. Our microbattery technologies are essential for solving these challenges."

Ensurge's patents cover four innovation pillars that it detailed in a stock exchange announcement on May 23, 2022. These include use of an ultrathin 10µm steel substrate, the ability to stack and package core battery cells on this substrate, an anodeless solid-state lithium chemistry, and the use of a proven and scalable roll-to-roll process for manufacturing the batteries.

Ensurge's battery technology advantages were described in a peer-reviewed perspective paperpublished by the American Chemical Society in October 2023, as announced by the Company on October 16, 2023. On November 20, 2023, the company announced that the battery design was a winner in phase one of the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information about Ensurge's technology and provisional patent filings, visit the Company's website at www.ensurge.com.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.