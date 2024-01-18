

Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City

TOKYO & Malaysia, Jan 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - PT JCB International Indonesia, subsidiaries of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) and Sunway Healthcare Group, one of the leading integrated private healthcare groups with a network of hospitals and healthcare services in Malaysia, announced a collaboration to promote medical tourism to Malaysia, by introducing Sunway Healthcare Group's services to over 156 million JCB cardmembers globally.As part of the collaboration, Sunway Medical Centre (SMC), one of the Malaysia's largest private quaternary hospital under the Sunway Healthcare Group in Sunway City, Kuala Lumpur, plans to offer preferential wellness packages and other value-added services to JCB cardmembers. SMC offers a full range of medical and surgical solutions with 28 centres, around 700 beds, around 500 consultation suites, and more than 300 specialists and 60 medical specialties.Sunway Sanctuary, a senior living residence under the Sunway Healthcare Group, will also offer preferential room rates and amenities to JCB cardmembers. Sunway Sanctuary comprises 235 service suites offering accommodation, full board nourishing meals, specially curated social and recreational activities, as well as wellness services such as massage, traditional Chinese medicine and physiotherapy, and a heated saltwater pool. The residence offers 'an elegant living experience that emulates the retirement village communities in Japan and Australia'.Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director of JCB International Asia Pacific with jurisdiction over Singapore and Malaysia, who facilitated the signing of the agreement said, "JCB cardmembers from all over the world will find SMC's range of facilities and services to be extremely compelling. Besides SMC, Sunway City offers excellent malls, entertainment, a theme park and hotel experiences within the city. Our cardmembers will find JCB's payment services useful and convenient in Sunway City as well as in the rest of Malaysia, backed up by an increasing number of special offers at over 100 JCB merchant stores."Echoing this view, Takumi Takahashi, President Director of PT JCB International Indonesia commented, "Malaysia is one of the most important destinations for JCB cardmembers in Indonesia for various purposes. Leisure, retail and healthcare are the key categories that are driving significant growth in JCB transactions internationally including Malaysia. This collaboration with Sunway Healthcare Group, including SMC, is excellent as it caters to all levels of JCB Indonesia cardmembers' needs for an end-to-end premium wellness service for our affluent cardmembers."Dr. Khoo Chow Huat, Sunway Healthcare Group Managing Director (Hospital and Healthcare Operations) emphasised the significance of the collaboration during the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony with JCB. "As one of the leading quaternary hospitals in Malaysia, we are committed to providing best-in-class care supported by internationally trained specialists coupled with the latest technology. This strategic collaboration is a win-win for both parties. As a healthcare service provider, we strive to provide holistic care and a nurturing environment for patients to feel at ease, meanwhile JCB provides value-added services to its customers through this collaboration.""Many Indonesian patients come to us as a one-stop solution for screening, second opinion and treatment. The trust factor is important. We provide patients with the best solution according to each patient's condition. Through our dedicated International Patient Centre (IPC), we can further add value to the partnership by providing seamless and end-to-end care to our international patients," explained Faith Tang, Assistant Director, International Business Development, Sunway Medical Centre.About SMCSMC was ranked top in Malaysia for paediatrics and in the top 75 in Asia Pacific for oncology, neurology and cardiology in the Newsweek Best Specialised Hospitals Asia Pacific 2023 rankings. It was also awarded Hospital of the Year - Malaysia in the Healthcare Asia Awards 2023, and Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year 2020 by Global Health Awards. Also named as "International Hospital of the Year" by IMTJ Medical Travel Awards in 2016 and 2017 consecutively, SMC registers more than 70,000 international patient visits from more than 170 countries.SMC is affiliated with the University of Cambridge, Oxford University, Royal College of Physicians, Royal Papworth Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia to further meet the demands of medical education, training and research. For the convenience of our international patients in Indonesia, SMC has established Representative Offices in the major cities of Indonesia; Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Medan, Palembang, Padang, Pekanbaru, Makassar and Semarang. For further information, please contact the International Patient Centre and SMC's Representative Office in Jakarta.Smc.ipc@sunway.com.my , admin@medione.id , +6281-1125-0695About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAyaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: Sunway Healthcare GroupJCB