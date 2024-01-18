Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV0J | ISIN: GB00BK71XP16 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 08:02
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Pebble Group PLC Announces Trading Update and Notice of Results

Trading Update and Notice of Results

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Board of The Pebble Group, a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, announces that the Group's results for the year ending 31 December 2023 ("FY 23"), which will be published on Tuesday 19 March 2024, are expected to be in line with current market expectations following the Trading Update made on 22 November 2023.

Group revenue will be circa £124m (FY 22: £134.0m), which is expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA at circa £16m (FY 22: £18.0m).

Cash generation was slightly ahead of expectations, with Group net cash (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) at 31 December 2023 of £15.9m (31 December 2022: £15.1m).

Facilisgroup has continued to deliver highly attractive profit margins with EBITDA margins expected to be at circa 50% for FY 23 and revenue expected to be over USD22m (FY 22: USD20.4m).

Brand Addition revenue is expected to be circa £106m (FY 22: £117.4m) delivered on increased gross margins compared to 2022. This decrease in revenue has been driven principally by the spend of our Technology and Consumer clients, whilst revenue from our Engineering and Transport sector clients has been more robust. Client retention continues to be high.

Both of our businesses remain strong financially, are differentiated within their respective markets and have a clear strategic plan. Our balance sheet is robust and we will update stakeholders on the start of 2024 trading alongside the announcement of our FY 23 Final Results.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 750 012 4121

Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)
Alex Child-Villiers
Sam Livingstone
+44 (0) 207 183 1190
pebble@templebaradvisory.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly
+44 (0) 207 184 4384

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Mollie D'Arcy Rice
+44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.