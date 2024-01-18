Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF EFECTE PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 18 JANUARY 2024 SHARES Matrix42, a portfolio company of Corten Capital, acting through European 24 Bidco Oy, announced on 18 January, 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares and stock options in Efecte Plc. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Efecte Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (e)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): " the Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260