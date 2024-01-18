Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 08:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF EFECTE PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 18 JANUARY 2024 SHARES



Matrix42, a portfolio company of Corten Capital, acting through European 24
Bidco Oy, announced on 18 January, 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash
tender offer for all the outstanding shares and stock options in Efecte Plc. 



Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Efecte Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article
(e)). 



Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): " the Issuer
is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention
to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.