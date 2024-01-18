TOKYO, Jan 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and TOTO LTD. today announced a trial using a privacy-conscious, millimeter wave sensing technology to help ensure the safety of restrooms for elderly people and those with disabilities in commercial facilities and train stations. The solution leverages Fujitsu's Actlyzer, an AI-based analysis technology (1), to help the two companies offer diverse users a safer, barrier-free experience.Innovation to help diverse users in all aspects of their daily livesIn the 1960s, TOTO first launched its efforts to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities, and in the 2000s, embraced universal design initiatives to improve the user experience in compliance with national regulations as well as the demands of accessibility.Fujitsu's proprietary, humancentric AI technology makes it possible to analyze information obtained from millimeter wave sensing technology and to estimate aspects like posture with high accuracy based on the position and height of the subject. This allows administrators to detect without cameras when users experience difficulties or accidents in the restroom including falls, or to perform wellness checks when spending a long time in the space, while ensuring that their privacy is strictly respected.The two companies aim to leverage these respective strengths to jointly conduct a trial to verify the effectiveness of the solution using TOTO's knowledge of creating barrier-free restrooms toilets that are easier to use for all people and Fujitsu's millimeter wave sensing technology.Details of the trial as follows:1. Trial of monitoring technology using millimeter-wave sensors in restrooms(1) Implementation period: From Monday, January 15, 2024 to the end of December 2024(2) Location: TOTO UD Laboratory (R&D Center) (Chigasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture) and Fujitsu F3rdLab (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture)(3) Trial content: The millimeter-wave sensor in the barrier-free toilet installed on a trial basis senses the user's status as reflected wave information and point cloud data, and the effectiveness of the detection of long stays in the room, falls, etc., will be verified to evaluate the solution's viability and improve the results.2. Roles of the two companiesTOTO: Technology evaluation using extensive knowledge of designing diverse barrier-free toilets and restrooms and proposing directions for technology improvementFujitsu: Provision of sensing technology, data collection and analysis, and technology improvement based on technology assessment3. Consideration of commercialization of privacy-friendly sensing technologyBased on the evaluation results of the trial, the two companies will further improve their privacy-friendly technology to create and service public restroom spaces that are safe and secure for users of barrier-free toilets including the elderly, people with disabilities, and users with small children or infants.Future PlansTOTO will continue to make proposals that address social issues by integrating existing technologies with digital technologies, and will actively collaborate with various companies to create new value for society and customers. Based on the evaluation results, Fujitsu will further improve its monitoring technology and aim to develop a privacy-friendly monitoring technology service in Japan by the end of fiscal 2024.[1] Actlyzer :Commercialized as an "action detection" function of Fujitsu Cognitive Service GREENAGE, an AI image analysis solution.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About TOTO LTD.TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with 701.18 billion yen(＄5.33 billion) in annual sales (April 2022 to March 2023). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design, offering products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company employs 36,188 people in 18 countries and owns manufacturing facilities worldwide, in diverse countries. For more information, please visit the TOTO official website: https://www.toto.com/.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . 