

Xteven Teoh, Founder and Managing Director of XTS Technologies Sdn. Bhd.; Chung Dao, Director of XTS Technologies Sdn. Bhd.; Lee Kia Shen, Chief Executive Officer of Sinma Digital Commerce Sdn. Bhd.; Lee Kia Wei, Chief Operating Officer of Sinma Digital Commerce Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - XTS Technologies Sdn. Bhd. ("XTS Technologies" or the "Company"), an expert integrator of smart-factories, proudly unveils 'Haipick', the world's first 11-metre tall Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robot (ACR) system, in a collaborative appreciation dinner recently with Sinma Digital Commerce Sdn. Bhd. ("Sinma Digital"), themed 'Move on to a New Journey'.This groundbreaking system, leveraging Automated Case-handling Technology (ACT), is set to revolutionise industrial efficiency and precision, aligning seamlessly with the demands of Industry 4.0.XTS Technologies, known for its Automated Sorting Conveyor (ASC), Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), and Dimensioning, Weighing and Scanning (DWS) solutions, reinforces the commitment to innovation with Haipick AGV Picking Robot. Ensuring top-tier accuracy and efficiency, Haipick, along with XTS' suite of technologies, plays a vital role in elevating global warehousing and logistics capabilities. The Company's global presence in the US, Europe, and Japan solidifies its position as a key player in international automation and e-commerce sectors.Xteven Teoh, Founder and Managing Director of XTS Technologies said, "XTS Technologies leads in robotics solutions and warehouse logistics automation in Malaysia, rooted in a commitment to Beyond Industrial 4.0. Our focus extends beyond technological innovation to encompass environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance. In projects like our AGF Forklift and AGV Sorting Robot automaton project in collaboration with Padini Holdings, we emphasise sustainability through automation, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing energy efficiency towards the nation's carbon neutral goals."He added, "Our team's dedication to redefining manufacturing processes drives industry advancement ensures our contributions positively impact society and the environment. We are excited about a future where our innovations in technology play a crucial role in fostering a sustainable and efficient industrial landscape, epitomising the essence of Beyond 4.0.""Sinma Digital's strategic growth is enhanced by our excellent financial health, a trajectory that will be further accelerated through collaboration with XTS Technologies," stated Lee Kia Shen, Chief Executive Officer of Sinma Digital, "XTS' innovative solutions bring superior efficiency and precision, which is crucial for our expansion and operation excellence. This partnership minimizes human error and optimizes space use, reinforcing our confidence in a promising future."Sinma Digital is the first ecommerce warehouse in Malaysia to utilize the Haipick system, where the automation allows Sinma to handle incoming spike in volume by multiple folds with the growth in the industry.Chung Dao, Director of XTS Technologies as well as Sinma Digital, brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the table. He said, "The launch marks a milestone for XTS Technologies and Sinma Digital with the introduction of Haipick, the world's first Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robot system. This event underscores our commitment to technical and service excellence, innovation, and exceeding market expectations.At XTS, we are also placing a heightened focus on enhancing our financial stability, and this strategic financial strengthening is fundamental to the company's continued success and growth.The journey with Sinma promises transformation and innovation. Our clients and partners' ongoing support is crucial in our pursuit of excellence and leadership in technology, thank you for being a part of our vision for a future shaped by groundbreaking innovation and technological mastery."Chung Dao plays a vital role in advancing both companies' financial stability and optimising operational processes for seamless functionality.XTS Technologies and Sinma Digital's partnership marks a significant milestone in their journey, blending technological innovation with strategic foresight. Their combined efforts are setting new standards in the industry, driving progress and efficiency in the Malaysian and global digital landscapes.Source: XTS TechnologiesCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.