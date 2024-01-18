Scientists in the United Kingdom have proposed to combine residential thermoelectric heat pumps with heat storage tanks and have found this solution offers a higher heat output, a higher coefficient of performance, and shorter heating time. They stressed that thermoelectric heat pumps are easily combinable with DC photovoltaic energy.Researchers at Durham University in the United Kingdom have proposed a new design for thermoelectric heat pumps (TeHPs) that reportedly exploits all the advantages this heat pump technology offers, especially when applied in residential buildings. They explained that ...

