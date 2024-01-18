Pixon Green Energy is expanding its solar module production capacity to 2 GW per year by adding a 1 GW unit with backward integration into 1 GW of cell manufacturing.From pv magazine India Pixon Green Energy is adding 1 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat with backward integration into 1 GW of PV cell production. It currently has 1 GW of solar modules and 1 GW of EVA manufacturing units in the state. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for $123 million of investments in production capacity expansion. This ...

