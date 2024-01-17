Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A2ARZ4 | ISIN: US26856L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: 0EF
Tradegate
18.01.24
10:21 Uhr
147,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
17.01.2024 | 23:54
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: e.l.f. Beauty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Peabody Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) will replace e.l.f. Beauty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 23 . S&P 500 constituent Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is acquiring Spirit Realty Capital in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Spirit Realty Capital

SRC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Peabody Energy

BTU

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
