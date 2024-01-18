Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18
[18.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|18,943,600.00
|EUR
|350,000.0000
|172,378,726.74
|9.0996
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|924,565.31
|91.7227
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|199,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,999,635.23
|105.2086
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|61,192.00
|USD
|0
|6,720,401.03
|109.8248
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|41,439.00
|GBP
|0
|4,442,470.21
|107.2051
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,911.00
|EUR
|0
|5,163,753.39
|103.4592
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|27,839.00
|CHF
|0
|2,685,819.82
|96.4769
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,037,618.00
|EUR
|0
|58,287,062.22
|9.654
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|23,090.00
|USD
|0
|239,028.38
|10.352
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,815,590.70
|10.1765
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,092,000.00
|EUR
|0
|21,184,247.15
|10.1263
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000P7C7930
|25,990.00
|GBP
|0
|263,133.45
|10.1244
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.24
|IE000061JZE2
|50,000.00
|USD
|0
|503,454.50
|10.0691