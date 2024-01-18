Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation- Sixt SE EUR 500mil 5yr
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
January 18, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Sixt SE
EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 25 January 2029
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
Sixt SE
Guarantor (if any):
none
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500mil
Description:
EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 25 January 2029
Offer price:
tbc
Other offer terms:
denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas (B&D)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
January 18, 2024
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
