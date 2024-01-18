The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says it expects solar generation to grow from 163 billion kWh in 2023 to 286 billion kWh in 2025.From pv magazine USA The EIA has released projections for solar and wind energy growth in its recent "Short Term Energy Outlook" report, showing strong growth in solar and moderate growth for wind. The EIA said it expects solar generation to grow by 75% from 2023 to 2025. In 2023, the United States generated about 163 billion kWh, and the EIA expects this to reach 286 billion kWh in 2025. PV Intel statistics show that from January to October 2023, solar ...

