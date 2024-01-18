Build-A-Bear Workshop: Build-A-Bear Introduces SKOOSHERZ, the Newest Huggable Furry Friend Collection

In Time for National Hug Day, SKOOSHERZ Design is Perfect for Big, "Skooshy" Hugs

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop unveils a new line of collectible plush friends, SKOOSHERZ, that are uniquely styled for optimal squishing and hugging benefits. Named after a hug, or a "skoosh," these adorable spherical furry friends are made with an ultra-soft plush and extra huggable stuffing making them perfect for "skooshing." SKOOSHERZ's new look and feel are a departure from the iconic brand's signature assortment of make-your-own plush friends and will feature a variety of characters at the initial launch with new collectible versions of these charming friends expected to be released throughout the year.

SKOOSHERZ AND NATIONAL HUG DAY

As a teddy bear hug authority, Build-A-Bear was inspired to create the extra huggable SKOOSHERZ as research indicates hugs improve emotional and physical wellbeing by increasing oxytocin levels (also known as the "cuddle hormone") to promote a sense of security. Launching in anticipation of National Hug Day on January 21, Build-A-Bear's new SKOOSHERZ collection is expected to benefit many with a big happy "skoosh" (or perhaps ten), which is aligned with company mission to add a little more heart to life.

Build-A-Bear will be celebrating National Hug Day across the region with a special introductory promotion for SKOOSHERZ. Now and for a limited time, select Build-A-Bear Workshops and BuildABear.co.uk will offer guests an opportunity to buy SKOOSHERZ for a special price of £9.00 (standard retail price of £18.00) with the purchase of a make-your-own furry friend.

"Our fresh SHOOSHERZ line is a tangible representation of the feel-good ethos behind the Build-A-Bear brand, and our goal with this new collection is to amplify the proven benefits of a big skooshy hug," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer at Build-A-Bear. "For over 25 years Build-A-Bear has been sharing furry friend hugs with guests of all ages and we are delighted to continue this tradition with this fun, new offering!"

SKOOSH, SQUEEZE AND SHOP!

The initial collection of SKOOSHERZ new huggable friends features five fan-favourite Build-A-Bear characters, including a new version of the best-selling Toy of the Year Finalist, Axolotl. The character designs are a fresh take from the iconic make-your-own plush from the brand. Utilising a new rounded huggable design and adorable styling to bring smiles to guests' faces, the initial launch will include:

SKOOSHERZ Pink Axolotl : Our fan-favourite pink axolotl transforms into a large, round plush which has the axolotl's signature smiley face with fuzzy pink gills on its side. Make a splash with this ultra huggable axolotl friend!

Our fan-favourite pink axolotl transforms into a large, round plush which has the axolotl's signature smiley face with fuzzy pink gills on its side. Make a splash with this ultra huggable axolotl friend! SKOOSHERZ Rainbow Sparkle Teddy Bear : SKOOSHERZ Rainbow Sparkle Teddy Bear is an exciting new addition to this line of collectible plush! With its rainbow fur, sparkly ears and irresistible smile, this huggable bear provides a colorful skoosh.

SKOOSHERZ Rainbow Sparkle Teddy Bear is an exciting new addition to this line of collectible plush! With its rainbow fur, sparkly ears and irresistible smile, this huggable bear provides a colorful skoosh. SKOOSHERZ Red Raptor : Give DINO-mite hugs with this adorable SKOOSHERZ Red Raptor! Our SKOOSHERZ are known for their huggable shape, and this Red Raptor plush delivers on the prehistoric fun thanks to its red stripes and toothy smile.

Give DINO-mite hugs with this adorable SKOOSHERZ Red Raptor! Our SKOOSHERZ are known for their huggable shape, and this Red Raptor plush delivers on the prehistoric fun thanks to its red stripes and toothy smile. SKOOSHERZ Spring Green Frog : If you haven't experienced a SKOOSHERZ hug yet, HOP TO IT! This popular Spring Green Frog can't wait to leap into your collection. With its bright green fur and adorable froggy face, this SKOOSHERZ frog will become anyone's new best friend.

If you haven't experienced a SKOOSHERZ hug yet, HOP TO IT! This popular Spring Green Frog can't wait to leap into your collection. With its bright green fur and adorable froggy face, this SKOOSHERZ frog will become anyone's new best friend. SKOOSHERZ Strawberry Cow: This SKOOSHERZ Strawberry Cow makes an udderly adorable pal! With its pink splatter fur and little white horns, this circular cow plush takes farm fun to the next level.

For more information on SKOOSHERZ, visit BuildABear.co.uk.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321005/Build_A_Bear_Workshop_SKOOSHERZ.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776780/New_Build_A_Bear_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/build-a-bear-introduces-skoosherz-the-newest-huggable-furry-friend-collection-302037826.html