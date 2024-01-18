DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.8289 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41565905 CODE: WSRI LN ISIN: LU1861134382 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 298235 EQS News ID: 1817735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 18, 2024