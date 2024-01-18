Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Xetra
18.01.24
11:43 Uhr
51,90 Euro
+1,66
+3,30 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8651,9212:00
51,8851,9212:00
Dow Jones News
18.01.2024 | 10:31
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted takes final investment decision on Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Ireland

DJ Ørsted takes final investment decision on Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Ireland 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted takes final investment decision on Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Ireland 
18-Jan-2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18.1.2024 10:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has taken final investment decision (FID) on Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary, the company's 22nd wind 
farm on the island of Ireland. 
The wind farm, which will consist of nine wind turbines and have the capacity to generate 43.2 MW of green electricity, 
is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2026. This will bring Ørsted's operational capacity across solar 
power and onshore wind in Ireland and Northern Ireland to over 500 MW. 
 
The FID follows the project's successful bid under the Irish Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 3 (RESS 
3) auction in September 2023. The RESS 3 auction had an average strike price of EUR 100.47 per MWh,which is consistent 
with similar regimes in other European markets. RESS 3 also awarded a contract to Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, 
which last month became Ørsted's first Irish solar project to achieve FID to commence construction. 
 
Commenting on the investment decision, Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, 
said: 
"Wind energy plays a pivotal role in the transition to renewable energy, and we're proud to confirm that we'll invest 
in our 22nd Irish wind farm." 
 
"Our final investment decision is testament to our commitment to providing green energy to the Irish grid, driving down 
the cost of electricity for consumers, and contributing to Ireland's overall energy independence. Pending grid 
connection, we look forward to seeing the wind farm in commercial operation by summer 2026," he added. 
 
The energy produced by Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm will be enough power the equivalent of Irish 25,000 homes with 
renewable electricity. With today's investment decision, the project will also install the necessary infrastructure to 
facilitate the wind farm connecting to the grid. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Farranrory FID.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  298237 
EQS News ID:  1817745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2024 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.