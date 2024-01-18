EQS-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Bond

Strong investor demand leading to a successful debut for OLB in the Tier 2 space Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) successfully placed its first Tier 2 bond on the capital market on Wednesday, 17 January 2024. The 10.25NC5.25 bond with a final size of 170 million euros was very well received by investors and 1.6times oversubscribed. After two days of roadshow and positive feedback from core investors OLB decided to move ahead on Wednesday.



"With our successful inaugural Tier 2 issuance, we have set another important milestone in our capital market presence. With our first Covered Bond and AT1 in 2021, followed by another Covered Bond in 2022, our inaugural Senior Preferred in 2023 and the new Tier 2 we now have access to the full range of refinancing and capital instruments. Sub-benchmark issuances are particularly challenging, for issuers as well as for institutional investors. We are proud and honored that more than 35 investors trusted us again and continue to support our sustainable and highly profitable growth path at OLB. We are committed to be a reliable partner for our investors and over time become an even more regular issuer across the funding and capital space. The strong demand reflects the investors' confidence in OLB's performance and prospects, and I am once more very pleased with the result", says Rainer Polster, Chief Financial Officer of OLB.



The bank syndicate for the issue, rated Ba1 (positive outlook) by Moody's, was led by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and UBS Investment Bank as Joint Bookrunners.



About the OLB Oldenburgische Landesbank AG is a profitable and growing universal bank for private and corporate customers in Germany and neighbouring European countries. Under its OLB Bank and Bankhaus Neelmeyer brands, OLB advises its more than 660.000 customers in person and via digital channels in its Private & Business Customers and Corporates & Diversified Lending segments. The Bank has about EUR 25 bn of total assets. You can also visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Contact details:



