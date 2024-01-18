The DeGrussa solar and battery hub in remote Western Australia - the largest integrated off-grid solar and battery storage facility in Australia when it was deployed - has reached end of life, says asset owner Neoen.From pv magazine Australia French renewable energy giant Neoen has confirmed the DeGrussa solar and battery hub in the heart of Western Australia's goldfields region will be dismantled after seven years of operations. The DeGrussa facility, comprising 10.6 MW of PV and a 6 MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system teamed with a diesel-fired generator, was commissioned at West Australian ...

