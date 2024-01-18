EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results

BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023: DELIVERING STRONG PROFITABILITY AND CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS AND CHANNELS



PRESS RELEASE LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || JANUARY 18, 2024 BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023: DELIVERING STRONG PROFITABILITY AND CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS AND CHANNELS, ISSUING POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK" or the "Company", NYSE: BIRK), the revered global zeitgeist and purpose brand, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. BIRKENSTOCK posts continued double-digit revenue growth across all segments and channels and strong profitability, making fiscal year 2023 the most successful year in the almost 250-year history of the brand based on revenues. BIRKENSTOCK anticipates that it will sustain its profitable growth trajectory across its products and regions in fiscal year 2024. Financial highlights for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022): Revenues: EUR 1.492 billion, an increase of 20% on a reported and constant currency basis

Revenue growth driven by number of units sold increasing 6% and ASP increasing 14%

Expansion of DTC penetration by 200 basis points to 40% driven by DTC revenue increase of 29% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit margin of 62.1%, an increase of 180 basis points

Adjusted Gross profit margin of 62.1%, a decrease of 20 basis points

Net profit of EUR 75 million, down from EUR 187 million, and EPS of EUR 0.41, down from EUR 1.02.

Adjusted Net profit of EUR 207 million, up from EUR 175 million, and Pro-forma Adjusted EPS based on a post-IPO share count of 188 million of EUR 1.10, up from EUR 0.93

Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 483 million, an increase of 11%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.4%, down from 35.0%

Cash flows from operating activities of EUR 359 million, up 53% Financial results for fiscal year 2023 For fiscal year 2023, BIRKENSTOCK reports revenues of EUR 1.492 billion, up 20% compared to fiscal year 2022 on a reported and constant currency basis. The revenue growth was driven by both unit growth of 6% and an increase in the average selling price ("ASP") by 14% since fiscal year 2022. This was supported by a sales channel mix favoring DTC revenues, the distribution takeover in key markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region ("APMA"), a shift in demand towards premium products and strong pricing power as reflected in a high number of full-price sales. As a result, BIRKENSTOCK reports an increase in DTC revenues of 29% on a constant currency basis in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022, resulting in an expansion of DTC penetration by 200 basis points to 40%. BIRKENSTOCK reports a Net profit of EUR 75 million, Adjusted Net profit of EUR 207 million, EPS of EUR 0.41 and pro-forma Adjusted EPS of EUR 1.10 based on a post-IPO share count of 188 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11% to EUR 483 million in fiscal year 2023, which translates into an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.4%. BIRKENSTOCK successfully continues its profitable long-term growth trajectory as the fiscal year 2023 results solidify its historical track record, with the Company achieving a CAGR of 20% in revenues for the past decade, an Adjusted Gross profit margin of over 60%, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%. Financial performance in fiscal year 2023 has been underpinned by a strong and healthy balance sheet. For fiscal year 2023, BIRKENSTOCK achieved cash flows from operating activities of EUR 359 million, up 53% compared to the prior fiscal year. The increase is primarily driven by a strong operational performance as well as a lower inventory buildup compared to fiscal year 2022. Cash flows used in investing activities were EUR 101 million primarily driven by production capacity expansion. BIRKENSTOCK's strong cash flow generation allowed the Company to cover its capital expenditure completely out of cash flows from operating activities. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK successfully continued its deleveraging process post-IPO and utilized the net proceeds from the IPO, together with existing cash, to repay a significant portion of debt after fiscal year end 2023. In October and November 2023, the Company repaid USD 450 million on the USD Term Loan B and EUR 100 million on the Vendor Loan reducing net leverage to below 2.5 times post-IPO. Consistent double-digit revenue growth across all segments and channels All segments and channels (both on a regional and global level) contributed to the Company's positive revenue development. In the Americas region, BIRKENSTOCK achieved 21% revenue growth in fiscal year 2023 on a reported and 20% on a constant currency basis, making the region the largest contributor to overall revenue growth in absolute terms. Europe delivered 18% revenue growth in fiscal year 2023 on a reported as well as on a constant currency basis. The APMA region delivered the highest growth in relative terms at 24% on a reported and 27% on a constant currency basis in fiscal year 2023 with China and India as key growth drivers evidencing that BIRKENSTOCK's continued execution in these large and strategic markets is accelerating its overall growth. Q4 2023 revenues demonstrate resilience of BIRKENSTOCK's business model BIRKENSTOCK's business model proved to be resilient and gained even more momentum in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q4 2023) despite subdued customer sentiment. In Q4 2023 revenues grew by 16% on a reported and 22% on a constant currency basis compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Americas segment reported the highest growth of all regions, as, driven by its engineered distribution in particular, the B2B channel outperformed other markets. For Q4 2023 BIRKENSTOCK reports a growth in B2B revenues in the Americas of 61% on a reported and 73% on a constant currency basis compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "We are very pleased with our financial results and performance for fiscal year 2023. The past year has been the most successful year in our 250 year long tradition, and we entered our first year as a publicly listed company shortly thereafter. As a footbed company with a unique business model and a proven engineered distribution model, we offer a product with a purpose and that withstands short-term market or fashion trends, because it serves a primal human need - to walk as nature intended. For fiscal year 2024 we are confident to further grow our business by tapping significant addressable geographic, category extension and distribution white space, remaining strongly committed to delivering uncompromising premium quality to our customers and undeterred by the broader macroeconomic backdrop." Fiscal year 2024 outlook BIRKENSTOCK expects financial performance in fiscal year 2024 to be driven by substantial growth in geographic and category extension white spaces, backed by its engineered distribution model and a disciplined investment and capital management approach. BIRKENSTOCK expects revenues to be in the range of EUR 1.74 billion to EUR 1.76 billion on a constant currency basis, reflecting overall revenue growth of 17% to 18% compared to fiscal year 2023 with all segments and channels contributing to revenue growth. BIRKENSTOCK expects Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 520 million to EUR 530 million on a constant currency basis, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30%. In fiscal year 2024, we expect a modest headwind to Adjusted EBITDA margins due to planned ramp-up costs and an initial under-absorption in Pasewalk. The added capacity will help fulfil future demand, and the Company is on schedule to realize the benefits of this capacity expansion later in fiscal year 2024 and the upcoming years. Long-term, BIRKENSTOCK expects an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the low thirties with slight variations based on our investments. BIRKENSTOCK's effective tax rate is projected to be approximately 30% in fiscal year 2024. ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen"). Birkenstock Holding Limited Consolidated Statements of Profit (Loss) (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Year ended Year ended Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue 1,491,911 1,242,833 374,543 321,608 Cost of sales (566,117) (493,031) (129,585) (115,761) Gross profit 925,793 749,802 244,958 205,847 Operating expenses Selling and distribution expenses (455,851) (347,371) (146,330) (109,584) General administration expenses (171,388) (86,589) (84,552) (28,876) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (36,056) 45,516 15,294 13,902 Other income (expense), net (1,810) 1,669 (4,263) 4,360 Profit from operations 260,688 363,027 25,107 85,650 Finance cost, net (107,036) (112,503) (25,678) (22,565) Profit (loss) before tax 153,652 250,524 (571) 63,085 Income tax expense (78,630) (63,413) (27,716) (5,106) Net profit (loss) 75,022 187,111 (28,287) 57,980 Earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.41 1.02 (0.15) 0.32 Diluted 0.41 1.02 (0.15) 0.32 Pro-forma Earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.40 1.00 (0.15) 0.31 Diluted 0.40 1.00 (0.15) 0.31 Shares 182,721,369 182,721,369 182,721,369 182,721,369 Pro-forma shares (Post-IPO share count) 187,825,592 187,825,592 187,825,592 187,825,592

Birkenstock Holding Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of Euros) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 1,593,917 1,674,293 Intangible assets (other than goodwill) 1,705,736 1,815,201 Property, plant and equipment 286,053 205,008 Right-of-use assets 122,984 113,522 Deferred tax assets - 4,590 Other assets 38,234 16,107 Total non-current assets 3,746,924 3,828,721 Current assets Inventories 595,092 535,605 Right to return assets 1,132 2,605 Trade and other receivables 91,764 66,146 Current tax assets 10,361 21,743 Other current assets 37,789 26,729 Cash and cash equivalents 344,408 307,078 Total current assets 1,080,546 959,906 Total assets 4,827,470 4,788,627 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Total shareholders' equity 2,400,589 2,357,818 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,815,695 1,919,635 Lease liabilities 103,049 89,911 Provisions for employee benefits 2,716 2,374 Other provisions 2,074 2,037 Deferred tax liabilities 109,794 92,851 Deferred income 10,634 - Other liabilities 4,338 35 Total non-current liabilities 2,048,300 2,106,843 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 37,343 46,606 Lease liabilities 27,010 26,571 Trade and other payables 123,012 113,224 Accrued liabilities 38,645 20,066 Other financial liabilities 7,085 10,860 Other provisions 36,495 34,401 Contract liabilities 7,018 1,924 Tax liabilities 83,332 50,660 Deferred income 2,680 2,080 Other current liabilities 15,961 17,573 Total current liabilities 378,581 323,966 Total liabilities 2,426,881 2,430,809 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 4,827,470 4,788,627

Birkenstock Holding Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of Euros) Year ended

September 30, 2023 Year ended

September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit (loss) 75,022 187,111 Adjustments to reconcile Net profit (loss) to net cash flows

from operating activities: Depreciation 54,841 20,294 Amortization 28,572 60,967 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 97 Change in expected credit loss - 207 Finance cost, net 107,036 112,503 Net exchange differences 36,056 (46,363) Non-cash operating items 65,726 (669) Income tax expense 78,630 63,413 Income tax paid (6,698) (18,408) Changes in working capital: - Inventories (95,620) (159,105) - Right to return assets 1,327 (641) - Trade and other receivables (26,663) (5,286) - Trade and other payables 10,648 11,201 - Accrued liabilities 18,870 1,677 - Other current financial liabilities (3,775) (31,401) - Other current provision 2,427 13,149 - Contract liabilities 5,085 (401) - Other 7,249 25,791 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 358,733 234,136 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 1,846 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (102,152) (70,777) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 339 1,977 Purchases of intangible assets (795) (1,814) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 29 5 Business combination, net of cash acquired - (1,037) Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (100,732) (71,646) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans and borrowings (52,782) (9,516) Interest paid (111,986) (67,978) Payments of lease liabilities (28,796) (25,406) Interest portion of lease liabilities (5,721) (2,417) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (199,285) (105,317) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58,716 57,173 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 307,078 235,343 Net foreign exchange difference (21,386) 14,562 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 344,408 307,078

Birkenstock Holding Limited Reconciliation of Revenue - Year/Quarter ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands of Euros) Year ended

September 30, 2023 Year ended

September 30, 2022 Growth (%) Constant Currency Growth (%)(1) B2B 887,957 772,883 15% 15% DTC 598,664 466,668 28% 29% Corporate / Other 5,289 3,282 n/a n/a Total Revenue 1,491,911 1,242,833 20% 20% AMERICAS 804,690 667,387 21% 20% EUROPE 529,507 449,131 18% 18% APMA 152,424 123,033 24% 27% Corporate / Other 5,289 3,282 n/a n/a Total Revenue 1,491,911 1,242,833 20% 20%

Quarter ended

September 30, 2023 Quarter ended

September 30, 2022 Growth (%) Constant Currency Growth (%)(1) B2B 190,557 164,336 16% 21% DTC 182,526 156,405 17% 23% Corporate / Other 1,459 0,867 n/a n/a Total Revenue 374,543 321,608 16% 22% AMERICAS 187,238 144,241 30% 40% EUROPE 143,464 136,759 5% 5% APMA 42,382 39,741 7% 11% Corporate / Other 1,459 0,867 n/a n/a Total Revenue 374,543 321,608 16% 22%

Year ended

September 30, 2023 Quarter ended

September 30, 2023 Total Revenue excl. Corporate / Other 1,486,621 373,084 USD impact (5,845) 13,094 CAD impact 2,905 1,687 Other currencies impact 5,216 1,845 Total Revenue @ constant currency(1) 1,488,897 389,709 Revenue growth @ constant currency(1) 20% 22%

(1)Unaudited. Birkenstock Holding Limited Reconciliation of Net profit (loss) to Net profit (loss) (Adj.) (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Year ended Year ended Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net profit (loss) 75,022 187,111 (28,287) 57,980 Add (Less) Adjustments: Effect of applying the acquisition method of

accounting for the Transaction under IFRS(2) -

24,367

-

-

Transaction-related costs(3) - 2,598 - 545 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(4) 36,056 (45,516) (15,294) (13,902) IPO-related costs(1)(5) 30,603 7,300 15,864 4,543 Share-based compensation expenses(6) 65,394 - 47,309 - Other(1)(7) 6,552 1,518 1,097 0 Tax adjustment(8) (6,475) (2,696) 4,445 1,284 Net profit (loss) (Adj,) (1) 207,152 174,682 25,134 50,449 Adj. Earnings (loss) per share Basic 1.13 0.96 0.14 0.28 Diluted 1.13 0.96 0.14 0.28 Pro-forma adj. Earnings (loss) per share Basic 1.10 0.93 0.13 0.27 Diluted 1.10 0.93 0.13 0.27 Shares 182,721,369 182,721,369 182,721,369 182,721,369 Pro-forma shares (Post-IPO share count) 187,825,592 187,825,592 187,825,592 187,825,592

(1)Unaudited. (2)Represents the effect of applying the acquisition method of accounting for the acquisition of the BIRKENSTOCK Group by Birkenstock Holding Limited on April 30, 2021 (the "Transaction") to inventory valuation and the subsequent impact on cost of sales. In fiscal year 2022, cost of sales included inventory that had been measured at fair value as part of the Transaction. This effect amounted to €24.4 million for fiscal year 2022. (3)Represents Transaction-related advisory costs of €2.6 million for fiscal year 2022. (4)Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (5)Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (6)Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (7)Represents non-recurring expenses that we do not consider representative of the operating performance of the business, primarily comprised of relocation expenses of € 4.6 million for fiscal year 2023, restructuring expenses of €2.0 million for fiscal year 2023 and €0.8 million for fiscal year 2022, and consulting fees for integration projects of €0.7 million for fiscal year 2022. (8)Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) as well as share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation. Birkenstock Holding Limited Reconciliation of Net profit (loss) to EBITDA (Adj.) (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Year ended Year ended Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net profit (loss) 75,022 187,111 (28,287) 57,980 Add: Income tax expense 78,630 63,413 27,716 5,106 Finance cost, net 107,036 112,503 25,678 22,565 Depreciation and amortization 83,413 81,261 21,606 25,212 EBITDA 344,101 444,288 46,713 110,862 Add (Less) Adjustments: Effect of applying the acquisition method of

accounting for the Transaction under IFRS(2) - 24,367 - - Transaction-related costs(3) - 2,598 - 545 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(4) 36,056 (45,516) (15,294) (13,902) IPO-related costs(1)(5) 30,603 7,300 15,864 4,543 Share-based compensation expenses(6) 65,394 - 47,309 - Other(1)(7) 6,552 1,518 1,097 0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 482,706 434,555 95,689 102,048

(1)Unaudited. (2)Represents the effect of applying the acquisition method of accounting for the Transaction to inventory valuation and the subsequent impact on cost of sales. In fiscal year 2022, cost of sales included inventory that had been measured at fair value as part of the Transaction. This effect amounted to €24.4 million for fiscal year 2022. (3)Represents Transaction-related advisory costs of €2.6 million for fiscal year 2022. (4)Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (5)Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (6)Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (7)Represents non-recurring expenses that we do not consider representative of the operating performance of the business, primarily comprised of relocation expenses of € 4.6 million for fiscal year 2023, restructuring expenses of €2.0 million for fiscal year 2023 and €0.8 million for fiscal year 2022, and consulting fees for integration projects of €0.7 million for fiscal year 2022.

Birkenstock Holding Limited Reconciliation of Gross profit to Gross profit (Adj.) (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Year ended Year ended Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Gross profit 925,793 749,802 244,958 205,847 Add Adjustments: Effect of applying the acquisition method of

accounting for the Transaction under IFRS(2) - 24,367 - - Adjusted Gross profit(1) 925,793 774,169 244,958 205,847

(1)Unaudited. (2)Represents the effect of applying the acquisition method of accounting for the Transaction to inventory valuation and the subsequent impact on cost of sales. In fiscal year 2022, cost of sales included inventory that had been measured at fair value as part of the Transaction. This effect amounted to €24.4 million for fiscal year 2022. For comparative discussion and analysis related to the results of operations and changes in financial condition for fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021 refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in our final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on October 10, 2023 with the SEC, available electronically at www.sec.gov .



