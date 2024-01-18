Simulab Corporation Announces New Technology in Medical Simulation With SimuSkin

Pioneering Soft-Tissue Simulation Company Reveals Latest Technology

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Simulab Corporation, a leader in the medical simulation industry headquartered in Seattle, WA, proudly unveils its latest technology - SimuSkin. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the company's history, showcasing its dedication to advancing the realism and efficacy of healthcare simulation in medical education.

SimuSkin is the result of Simulab's persistent efforts in research and development. SimuSkin has been meticulously designed to emulate human tissue with accuracy in appearance, feel, tactile, and surgical response. This advancement not only sets a new benchmark for realism but also ensures longevity and material integrity, elevating the standard of medical simulation.

With immediate effect, SimuSkin will be integrated into all soft tissue components and consumables of Simulab's flagship product the TraumaMan System. This integration reflects Simulab's commitment to enhancing the training experience for medical professionals, ensuring they have access to the most advanced training tools in the industry.

Simulab Corporation invites members of the press to join us at the Society for Simulation in Healthcare's International Meeting, IMSH 2024 in San Diego to experience SimuSkin firsthand. This event at the San Diego Convention Center January 21-23 provides an opportunity to explore the product's unique features and to discuss its impact on medical training and patient care.

About Simulab Corporation: For over 30 years, Simulab Corporation has been at the vanguard of soft-tissue simulation technology. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by providing healthcare professionals with realistic, high-quality training tools. Our commitment to innovation and quality has established us as a key player in the healthcare simulation industry, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical education and healthcare simulation.

Contact Information:

Christie Angino

Director of Marketing

Simulab Corporation

13001 48th Ave South

cangino@simulab.com

