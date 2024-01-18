Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - RISA, a healthtech company known for its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has launched a new AI-driven platform aimed at streamlining prior authorization in healthcare. The RISA Multi-Agent System (MAS) is designed to enhance decision-making and coordination, addressing the inefficiencies of prior authorization tasks within healthcare operations.

Kshitij Jaggi, Founder and CEO of RISA, emphasized the importance of innovation in the healthcare sector, "With a significant portion of healthcare costs attributed to administrative expenses, it's essential that we leverage technology to improve these processes."

The Multi-Agent System developed by RISA is a network of AI agents, each specialized in different aspects of the prior authorization workflow. This collaborative approach aims to reduce the time and effort typically required by healthcare staff to manage prior authorizations for patient procedures and medications.Kumar Shivang, Co-Founder and CTO of RISA, "Our Multi-Agent System is tailored to streamline the prior authorization process, integrating seamlessly with healthcare workflows and adapting to evolving medical guidelines, ultimately enabling providers to focus more on patient care."

Dr. Ruchi Garg, a Senior Surgeon and National Program Director of Gynecology Oncology at the City of Hope in Atlanta, and a member of RISA's medical advisory board, underlined the challenges in the current system, "Prior authorization is riddled with issues, from ever-changing payer guidelines to managing multiple documents. These contribute to its complexity and inefficiency, which RISA aims to address."

RISA's platform integrates with existing Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems through a user-friendly Chrome plugin, facilitating adoption with minimal disruption to healthcare providers' existing workflows. This approach aligns with RISA's commitment to creating intuitive and efficient user experiences for healthcare professionals.

The company has reported positive outcomes from the deployment of its system on openEMR, an open-source electronic medical record platform, and is planning expansions to collaborate with major EHR systems and larger health networks.

RISA also announced the formation of the "MASTERY" Team, a group of top AI talent focused on advancing healthcare innovation, further demonstrating the company's dedication to improving healthcare operations.

