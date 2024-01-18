Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
18.01.24
12:01 Uhr
11,210 Euro
+0,205
+1,86 %
18.01.2024 | 11:07
Commerzbank expands asset management significantly with majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft - growth accelerator for sustainability business

DJ Commerzbank expands asset management significantly with majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft - growth accelerator for sustainability business 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank expands asset management significantly with majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft - 
growth accelerator for sustainability business 
18-Jan-2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Commerzbank acquires 74.9 per cent in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft - Group's real asset 
  portfolio grows to more than EUR40 billion 
   -- Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft to make a significant contribution to the planned growth in 
  commission income - access to sales network of the company and project development of Aquila Group offer 
  international growth potential 
   -- Private and Small-Business Customers board member Thomas Schaufler: "The majority stake in Aquila Capital 
  Investmentgesellschaft is a milestone on the way to our goal to take a leading role in offering sustainable 
  projects to our customers. We are significantly expanding the range of products in sustainable asset management for 
  our customers." 
Commerzbank AG is accelerating its growth in the sustainability business by acquiring a majority stake in the asset 
manager Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft headquartered in Hamburg. It was agreed with Aquila Group to acquire 74.9 
per cent of the investment company's shares, which is specialized in essential assets such as renewable energies and 
infrastructure projects. 25.1 per cent of the shares are to remain with the current parent company Aquila Group. Under 
the umbrella of Commerzbank, Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft will develop into a leading asset manager for 
sustainable investment strategies. With Commerz Real and Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft, Commerzbank will 
significantly drive forward the energy transition in Germany and Europe. 
Since it was founded in 2001, the business which is now bundled in the Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft has grown 
profitably. With around 200 employees, the company manages sustainable real asset portfolios with a focus on renewable 
energies for more than 300 predominantly institutional investors. Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft will make an 
important contribution to the planned commission income growth and 2027 revenue targets of Commerzbank. Together with 
Commerz Real, the real asset portfolio in the Group is to grow to more than EUR40 billion. The transaction is subject to 
regulatory approvals. The closing is expected in the second quarter of 2024. 
Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft will continue its successful growth path as a largely independent entity, with 
autonomy on the investment side, within Commerzbank Group. The current management team will remain on board as will 
Aquila Group's co-founder Roman Rosslenbroich. He will join the shareholders' committee which is involved in the 
operating business of Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft. The common goal is to use Aquila Capital 
Investmentgesellschaft with its agile corporate culture, its international locations, and its access to the network of 
Aquila Group including the product development units also as a platform for future joint international growth. The 
financial details of the transaction are not disclosed. 
"As the Bank for Germany, we have the ambition to actively shape the sustainable transformation of the economy and to 
direct financial flows into green projects. The strategic partnership with the Aquila Group and the majority stake in 
Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft are growth accelerators for our dedication to sustainable investments. Aquila 
Capital Investmentgesellschaft excellently complements our expertise in Commerzbank and Commerz Real. With the 
transaction, we are significantly increasing the range of products in sustainable asset management for our customers 
and will expand our market position even faster. We are very well positioned with Yellowfin, Commerz Real, our stake in 
Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft, and our wealth management." said Thomas Schaufler, Member of the Board of 
Managing Directors responsible for Private and Small-Business Customers. 
"Since 2006, the core focus of our business at Aquila Group has been to contribute to the decarbonisation of the global 
economy. The shift towards renewable energy and a 'green industrialisation' opens up investment opportunities that not 
only offer attractive returns but will also become increasingly important due to the rapidly growing capital 
requirements in the coming years. Against this backdrop, we are intensifying our efforts to mobilise private capital. 
The partnership with Commerzbank significantly expands our client network, facilitates the swift development of new, 
attractive investment products aimed at a net-zero economy and strengthens Aquila Group's position in the market. 
Together with Commerzbank, we plan to significantly enhance Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft's prominent role as a 
sustainable real asset investor and expand it internationally," said Roman Rosslenbroich, Co-Founder and CEO of Aquila 
Group . 
 
Press contact 
Kathrin Ruhland +49 69 935345787 
Erik Nebel  +49 69 935345712 
Contact for investors 
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 935347706 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 298359 
EQS News ID:  1818009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2024 04:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

