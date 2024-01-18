Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey International Holding Ltd and The Hashgraph Association Unveil Groundbreaking Tokenization Initiative for WISe.Art during Davos 2024

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd, ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, and The Hashgraph Association (THA), the non-profit Swiss organization behind the innovative distributed ledger technology (DLT) of Hedera Hashgraph ("Hedera"), are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration during the Davos 2024 event. This joint initiative focuses on the legal and regulatory compliant tokenization of art assets and equity-shares of WISe.Art AG, subsidiary of WISeKey.



The centerpiece of WISe.Art is the WISe.Art Marketplace built to redefine the way art is bought and sold, bringing transparency, security, authenticity, legal certainty, and fractional ownership to the forefront of the global art world. Leveraging WISeKey's 25 years of proven expertise in cybersecurity and cryptography, the platform introduces a novel approach to art transactions and digital representation, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy experience of value exchange for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Tokenizing art assets and WISe.Art through our WISe.Art Platform marks a significant milestone in our technological evolution. This strategic partnership with THA underscores our commitment to pioneering secure and innovative solutions that redefine the future of authenticity and trust in art."

Kamal Yousefi, President of THA, commented from Davos on the collaboration: "Hedera's unique consensus algorithm ("Hashgraph") provides the ideal technology layer to ensure integrity and security of WISeKey's authentication platform. We are excited to be part of this revolutionary project that has the potential to redefine the way we perceive and validate authenticity of art and other physical objects in the digital age."

The launch of the tokenization initiative in Davos signals a strategic move towards a more secure, transparent, and trusted future for the authentication of physical objects. WISeKey and THA welcome industry leaders, stakeholders, and the global community to join them in shaping the future of authenticity through this groundbreaking collaboration.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organisations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, which includes supporting and funding of training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

