Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 19 January 2024.



ISIN           FI4000297767    
----------------------------------------------
Name:           Nordea Bank Abp   
----------------------------------------------
Volume before reduction: 3,528,279,508 shares
----------------------------------------------
Reduction:        6,779,548 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction:  3,521,499,960 shares
----------------------------------------------
Short name:        NDA DK       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:       160271       
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
