Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 11:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of warrants (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 19 January 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:                GB00BZ3CNK81           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                TORM A              
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before changes:       88,823,957 shares (USD 888,239.57)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (directed issue):      616,746 shares (USD 6,167.46)   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (exercise of warrants):   21,267 shares (USD 212.67)    
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after changes:        89,461,970 shares (USD 894,619.7) 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price/Exercise price: USD 30.97 - 616,746 shares    
                  USD 9.52 - 21,267 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:             USD 0.01             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             TRMD A              
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:            120191              
----------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
