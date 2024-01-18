Innoflight Delivered Initial Engineering Development Units to L3Harris Technologies for SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer Program

L3Harris teamed with Innoflight on Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 0 (T0) Tracking Layer program for the delivery of four Space Vehicles (SVs)

Innoflight is on contract with L3Harris for key avionics on the SDA Tranche 1 (T1) Tracking Layer program for the delivery of 16 SVs

Innoflight completed delivery of initial Engineering Developments Units (EDUs)

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / SDA awarded a prototype agreement to L3Harris Technologies last year to provide initial missile warning/missile tracking warfighting capability of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

Courtesy of L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris will deliver 16 spacecraft platforms in support of the SDA T1 Tracking program. Image is a notional representation.

Innoflight is on contract with L3Harris for the delivery of key avionics, including mesh network encryption/decryption, networking, processing and precision timing for the SDA T1 Tracking Layer program. Innoflight's deliverables to L3Harris include "mesh network" End Cryptographic Units (ECUs), network Internet Protocol (IP) routers with Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), network Ethernet switches, Secure Independent Processors, and Mission Timing Electronics.

Innoflight recently delivered mesh network encryption/decryption, networking and precision timing EDUs and precision timing Flight Units to L3Harris. The EDUs are being utilized for software development and integration testing.

"Innoflight is pleased to continue our PWSA journey with L3Harris on the T1 Tracking Layer program after the successful delivery of T0 Tracking Layer hardware," said Jeff Janicik, Innoflight President and CEO. "Innoflight and L3Harris have developed a synergy and strong business relationship that will make us even more successful moving forward."

