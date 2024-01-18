HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - In its latest Innovation Mixer to the West Coast of the US, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) organised a dinner reception which attracted around 150 tech professionals from leading enterprises, universities and venture capital firms including Google, Alibaba, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, JP Morgan, US Capital and East West Bank, among others. The participants were intrigued by the enormous opportunities and resources available in Hong Kong's booming innovation and technology (I&T) sector, as well as HKSTP's all rounded support to tech ventures such as incubation and tenant programmes. With high engagement and huge interest generated, the event would contribute to HKSTP's mission in attracting global talent and investment to Hong Kong.
A panel discussion was arranged to enlighten participants on different tech landscapes across the Pacific and how to navigate opportunities in Hong Kong. Two entrepreneurs, who had successfully developed their businesses in both Hong Kong and the US, were invited to share their views and experiences. Dr Louis Wong, President and CEO of Advanced Sensor Integrations, said that the well-established intellectual property protection law and free flow of capital made Hong Kong an ideal place for startups. Mr Redg Snodgrass, Co-Founder & CEO of EdgeIn, said that enterprises would be greatly benefited from the enormous investment opportunities in Hong Kong's ecosystem and the huge market potential in China.
Following the visits to Southeast Asia last year, HKSTP continued its Innovation Mixer to connect the tech talent and enterprises in the US with vast opportunities in Hong Kong, the GBA and Asia. In addition to the dinner reception, the HKSTP delegation will be meeting with like-minded innovators, academics and talents from world-class tech ventures and prestigious institutions such as NVIDIA, Stanford University and UC Berkeley to introduce the fast-growing I&T ecosystems in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.
