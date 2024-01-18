Stagwell Inc.: ASSEMBLY ELEVATES JAMES APPLEBY TO UK MANAGING DIRECTOR

Appleby previously held the role of Managing Partner for the Stagwell (STGW) agency

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Assembly announced the promotion of James Appleby to the position of UK Managing Director, reporting to Europe CEO Matt Adams. Appleby joined Assembly in September 2023 as one of three new managing partners and has been instrumental in shaping what's next for Assembly while setting strategic priorities to ensure Assembly remains at the forefront of the media industry.

In his previous role, Appleby oversaw Assembly's European client experience leadership team and closely supported clients across retail, luxury and lifestyle categories. As Assembly endeavors to establish a more substantial presence in the UK, Appleby will be charged with expanding market reach and cultivating stronger ties with UK clients as the agency actively invests in the region.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished in my short time at the agency. I'm fortunate to have worked across verticals in varying capacities throughout my career, and that experience has proven invaluable," says Appleby. "I'm eager to dig into my new role and lead our talented teams in delivering innovative and impactful media solutions for our clients."

As the newly appointed UK Managing Director, James Appleby will play a pivotal role in shaping the agency's strategic vision, fostering innovation, and enhancing client relationships. Appleby's deep understanding of media trends, and his proven ability to navigate the evolving competitive landscape, positions him as the ideal partner to Europe CEO Matt Adams.

"James is an exceptional leader for our people and clients - everyone wants to work for and with him," said Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO. "I'm excited to see how he can push us deeper into the UK market, driving transformation for brands and talent."

Appleby's role is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our Europe headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specializing in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centered around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 1,700 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com .

