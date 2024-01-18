The "Finland: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a landscape of evolving regulatory frameworks, a comprehensive analysis of Finland's governance on oral tobacco, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products has recently been released. This report offers incisive intelligence on Finnish policies and their impact on the tobacco and nicotine industry, providing key stakeholders with the tools to navigate compliance with confidence.

This product contains two individual regulatory reports:

Finland: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

There is a proposal to regulate nicotine pouches in Finland specifically. Other changes could occur after completion of the review of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and the Tobacco Excise Directive (TED). The government in Finland has not disclosed any plans to legalise oral tobacco, including snus and chewing tobacco.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Finland for nicotine pouches and oral tobacco products, covering all policy areas.

Finland: Heated tobacco regulation

The cornerstone of the Finnish vaping regulation the Tobacco Act regulates heated tobacco products in terms of product, labelling, notification, sales, public usage and marketing requirements.

A heated tobacco product means a new tobacco product that, when heated, emits emissions containing nicotine and other chemicals for the user to inhale and which, depending on its characteristics, is a smokeless tobacco product or a tobacco product intended for smoking. The National Supervisory Authority for Welfare and Health (Valvira) told the publisher that the manufacturer or importer of a heated tobacco product (HTP) is responsible for assessing to which category it belongs.

This report provides detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place for heated tobacco and herbal heated products in Finland, covering all policy areas.

The regulatory report will provide you with:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.

Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Finland: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyhc3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118527235/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900