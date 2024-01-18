Aluf Holdings, Inc.: Aluf Holdings Inc. Announces Exciting Developments in Biotech and Biometrics

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Aluf Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:AHIX) a renowned player in the biometrics industry, is thrilled to announce significant strides in its operations and strategic focus. The company, known for its exceptional ability to identify and acquire innovative companies in the biometrics sector, is now leading the charge in industry transformations with a keen focus on groundbreaking technologies in both biotechnology and biometrics.

Currently, Aluf Holdings is poised to expand its portfolio with a number of major acquisitions, underscored by signed Letters of Intent (LOI). These acquisitions signal the commencement of a new era for Aluf Holdings, marked by a reimagined and rebranded approach geared towards acquiring more disruptive companies within the biotech sector.

These developments come at a time when the global biotech and biometric technology markets are experiencing robust growth. In 2022, the biometric market was valued at USD 34.27 billion, with projections suggesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030; while the global biotechnology market, valued at $1.37 trillion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96% from 2023 to 2030. This growth underscores the vast opportunities in these sectors and aligns perfectly with Aluf Holdings' strategic emphasis on biometrics and biotechnology.

Aluf Holdings stands at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare, contributing to significant advancements in how diseases are diagnosed, and medical breakthroughs are achieved. The company's focus extends beyond financial success, aiming to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals worldwide.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to join Aluf Holdings on this transformative journey as the company continues to acquire and nurture companies that have the potential to redefine industries and revolutionize lives. With its commitment to capturing bold and life-altering innovations, Aluf Holdings is set to make a profound impact in the realms of biotech and biometrics.

About Aluf Holdings Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company committed to acquiring, developing, and managing a diverse array of potentially high-growth companies and technologies. With a focus on the biotech and biometrics industries, the company aims to revolutionize these sectors with innovative solutions and strategic acquisitions.

Contact Information:

Teresa McWilliams, CFO

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

866-793-1110

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Aluf Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com