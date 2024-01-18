Juniper Systems, Inc.: The Mesa® 4 Rugged Tablet by Juniper® Systems is now available and shipping worldwide

Experience rugged computing in any environment.

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024is excited to announce that the all-new Mesa® 4 Rugged Tabletrunning Windows 11 is now available and shipping worldwide. The Mesa 4 brings mobile workers the computing power they need while providing the rugged protection their work environment demands. Featuring performance upgrades across all its major internal components when compared to the Mesa 3, Mesa 4 allows workers to take their office anywhere. Like Juniper Systems' other products, Mesa 4 was designed and units are assembled in the USA.



"Mesa 4 is a true leap forward for the 7-inch Mesa family," said Tyler Jessop, Mesa 4 product manager at Juniper Systems. "Mesa 4 offers mobile workers computing performance not seen in a 7-inch Windows 11 rugged tablet. We took the opportunity to focus on the internal components of the Mesa 4 and make those as robust as the ultra-rugged features of Mesa 3."

Mesa 4 performance upgrades include up to three times the CPU performance of the Mesa 3 thanks to the all-new Intel® N200 processor. Increases in RAM size and speed also provide Mesa 4 with increased processing power. Mesa 4 also moves to an NVMe-based SSD storage that provides up to six times the read and write speeds of the flash memory found in Mesa 3.

Mesa 4 maintains the same rugged features as the Mesa 3, such as an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, ergonomic design for all-day carrying, and extensive testing beyond that of the tested certifications and ratings, that's Juniper Rugged.

"We are eager for users to get their hands on Mesa 4," Jessop said. "Mesa 4 offers the ultra-rugged durability mobile users need while having the necessary computing power to get work done."

Mesa 4 joins the current family of Mesa 7-inch devices and the Mesa Pro 10-inch tablet. The Mesa family of devices helps Juniper Systems achieve its mission of providing powerful rugged computing and data collection devices to mobile field workers everywhere.

Mesa 4 is now available and shipping worldwide. Visit junipersys.comtoday to learn more.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems' innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company's HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, USA, and employs more than 190 people there, and at its EMEA office based near Birmingham, UK. It was twice recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies by business research firm Comparably.

Visit us online at www.junipersys.com.

