On iCotton, SIA bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on January 18, 2024 decided to admit to trading iCotton, SIA bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of January 19, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name iCotton, SIA Issuer's short name ICOTN Securities ISIN code LV0000802783 Securities maturity 30.06.2027 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 20 000 securities Issue size EUR 20 000 000 Floating annual coupon 6.00% + 3 M EURIBOR (initially 9.975%) rate Coupon payments Four times per year on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name ICOTNFLOT27FA iCotton, SIA Terms of Issue and Company Description are available here. The Certified Adviser of iCotton, SIA is Signet Bank, AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.