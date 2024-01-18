Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 12:58
On iCotton, SIA bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on January 18, 2024 decided to admit to trading iCotton, SIA bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of January 19, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    iCotton, SIA                      
Issuer's short name   ICOTN                         
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802783                      
Securities maturity   30.06.2027                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     20 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 20 000 000                     
Floating annual coupon  6.00% + 3 M EURIBOR (initially 9.975%)         
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times per year on every March 31, June 30,    
             September 30, December 31               
Orderbook short name   ICOTNFLOT27FA                     



iCotton, SIA Terms of Issue and Company Description are available here.

The Certified Adviser of iCotton, SIA is Signet Bank, AS.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
