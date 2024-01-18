VirtualStaging.art Launches an AI Virtual Staging Platform to Revolutionize Residential Real Estate Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / VirtualStaging.art announces the launch of its innovative AI virtual staging platform. Customers are able to input real estate images without furniture and output images with furniture in 30 seconds. VirtualStaging.art supports common room types such as bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, bathrooms and kitchens. In addition, VirtualStaging.art supports multiple types of furniture styles such as modern, contemporary, and mid-century modern. The company has purposefully not raised any capital and remains fully bootstrapped by the founders, a significant departure from classic venture-backed technology companies.





In the world of residential real estate staging, traditional virtual staging is done with humans editing real estate images in photoshop. VirtualStaging.art believes that there is a better way with artificial intelligence that does the virtual staging instead of a human. This enables the delivery of virtually staged images at prices starting as low as $5 each, accomplished in as little as 30 seconds through an easy point-and-click solution. VirtualStaging.art serves real estate photographers, property managers, agents/brokerages, and developers. From interviews with its existing customer base, VirtualStaging.art learned that one of its customers was previously paying $50 per virtually staged image, which means that they are now saving 90% on their virtual staging costs using VirtualStaging.art.

It is no secret that virtual staging boosts online engagement, leading to increased rental or sales prices and reduced time on the market. According to a poll by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), both buyers' and sellers' agents reported a 1% to 5% increase in the sale price of a staged property compared to a similar non-staged property. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average sale price of a house in the U.S. in Q3 2023 was $513,400, which means that a staged home would sell for around $25,000 more than an unstaged home. In addition, the same NAR poll found that around 50% of sellers' agents reported that staging decreased a property's time on the market.

However, outside of high-end properties, the cost of virtual staging has historically held back real estate professionals. VirtualStaging.art hopes to change this and make virtual staging accessible to all residential real estate professionals. "We are so excited to finally make virtual staging affordable to all residential real estate professionals by leveraging new advances in artificial intelligence," said Lakshman Mody, co-founder of VirtualStaging.art. In the future, the company plans on releasing more AI image editing tools to help real estate professionals.

