Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Call of Bondholder Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

18 January 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Call of Bondholders' Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that it has written to the holders of the Company's Zero-Coupon Bond, originally issued in 2013 and most recently amended at the Bondholder's meeting held on 21 April 2022 (the "Bond"), calling a meeting to seek Bondholders' approval of the following proposals (the "Proposals");

to extend the maturity of the Bond from 15 December 2024 to 15 December 2026; and

to amend certain terms of the Bondholders' conversion right, modifying the conversion price from £0.05 to £0.03.

All holders of the Bond are entitled to vote on the Proposals. Eufingest SA, which holds 62.5% of the Bond, has confirmed to the Company that it intends to vote in favour of the Proposals. The current total face value of the Bond is €5.4m.

The meeting will be held at 10am on Thursday 22 February 2024 at the Company's registered office, First Floor, 1 Chancery Lane, London, England, WC2A 1LF.

The Bondholders' meeting requires a quorum of two Bondholders holding at least 66.66 per cent of the Bonds. If the meeting is inquorate, it will be adjourned for 14 days. At any adjourned meeting, any number of Bondholders will represent a valid quorum.

Bondholders who wish to vote and whose Bonds are held in the name of a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee institution (including as CDIs) must contact such nominee promptly and instruct or make arrangements with such nominee to vote in accordance with the customary procedures of the clearing systems on behalf of the bondholders. Proxies are due no later than 10.00 am on 20 February 2024.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

