OTC Markets Group Announces the 2024 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024(OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2023 calendar year.

"We congratulate this year's OTCQX Best 50 companies on their ability to achieve a high level of performance during another challenging year for market conditions," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This year's roster represents a diverse set of industries and geographies that clearly demonstrate the value global cross-border trading can provide for companies."

2024 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $11.4 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 77% in 2023. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year's list was over $186 million, and among them were 10 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year's top performing company, Bravo Mining Corp.), a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company. Bravo Mining Corp cross-trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada under the ticker "BRVO."

U.S. and Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 at 25 and 16 companies respectively. The list also included companies traded on the ASX, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, LSE, and the Singapore Exchange. The diversity of countries further demonstrates the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Nine U.S. community banks were also included among this year's OTCQX Best 50 list:

ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ESBS/quote))

Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CTUY/quote))

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCQX: SCZC (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SCZC/quote))

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GBFH/quote))

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: PPBN (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PPBN/quote))

FFB Bancorp (OTCQX: FFBB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FFBB/quote))

Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PFBX/quote))

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IFHI/quote))

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNMB/quote))



Three companies from last year's ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2024:

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCQX: BDCO (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BDCO/quote))

Xtract One Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: XTRAF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTRAF/quote))

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GBFH/quote))



The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVMF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRVMF/quote) 2 Collective Mining Ltd CNLMF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CNLMF/quote) 3 Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) BCHG (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCHG/quote) 4 LithiumBank Resources Corp. LBNKF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBNKF/quote) 5 Data Communications Management Corp. DCMDF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DCMDF/quote) 6 Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA) MANA (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MANA/quote) 7 Gold Reserve, Inc. GDRZF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GDRZF/quote) 8 Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) GXLM (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GXLM/quote) 9 G Mining Ventures Corp. GMINF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMINF/quote) 10 Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) LTCN (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LTCN/quote) 11 Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. WEGYF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WEGYF/quote) 12 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYASF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AYASF/quote) 13 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GDLC/quote) 14 ES Bancshares, Inc. ESBS (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ESBS/quote) 15 First Acceptance Corp. FACO (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/quote) 16 Osprey Bitcoin Trust OBTC (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OBTC/quote) 17 Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund BITW (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BITW/quote) 18 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ETHE/quote) 19 GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. FSXLF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FSXLF/quote) 20 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) ETCG (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ETCG/quote) 21 Mayfair Gold Corp. MFGCF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MFGCF/quote) 22 Well Health Technologies Corp. WHTCF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WHTCF/quote) 23 Blue Dolphin Energy Co. BDCO (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BDCO/quote) 24 Foran Mining Corporation FMCXF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FMCXF/quote) 25 Century Next Financial Corp CTUY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CTUY/quote) 26 Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN) HZEN (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HZEN/quote) 27 The Trendlines Group Ltd. TRNLY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TRNLY/quote) 28 Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. ATBPF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATBPF/quote) 29 Glass House Brands Inc. GLASF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GLASF/quote) 30 Patriot Battery Metals Inc PMETF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PMETF/quote) 31 Aldebaran Resources Inc. ADBRF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADBRF/quote) 32 Marks & Spencer Group Plc MAKSY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MAKSY/quote); MAKSF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MAKSF/quote) 33 Yellow Cake Plc YLLXF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/YLLXF/quote) 34 Champion Iron Limited CIAFF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CIAFF/quote) 35 Lundin Gold Inc. LUGDF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LUGDF/quote) 36 Xtract One Technologies Inc. XTRAF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTRAF/quote) 37 West Coast Community Bancorp SCZC (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SCZC/quote) 38 GBank Financial Holdings Inc. GBFH (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GBFH/quote) 39 Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. PPBN (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PPBN/quote) 40 Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SRUUF/quote) 41 FFB Bancorp FFBB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FFBB/quote) 42 Boss Energy Ltd BQSSF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BQSSF/quote) 43 ASM International N.V. ASMIY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ASMIY/quote) 44 Heineken N.V. HEINY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HEINY/quote); HINKF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HINKF/quote) 45 Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PUBGY/quote); PGPEF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PGPEF/quote) 46 Corsa Coal Corp. CRSXF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRSXF/quote) 47 Peoples Financial Corp. PFBX (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PFBX/quote) 48 Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. IFHI (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IFHI/quote) 49 GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMI (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GAMI/quote) 50 Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. MNMB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNMB/quote)



OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2023, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2024 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2022

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2023

closing share price on December 31, 2023, greater than on December 31, 2022

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2023

not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2023 as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2023

View the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 rankings.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

