The Spanish construction industry was forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2023, supported by public and private sector investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and industrial sectors along with a financial support from the European Union (EU) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The Spanish construction industry was forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2023, supported by public and private sector investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and industrial sectors along with a financial support from the European Union (EU) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). According to Eurostat, the total Gross Fixed Capital Formation rose by 2.9% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2023, while the construction industry value add grew by 2.4% YoY during the same period.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 2.6% between 2024 and 2027, supported by investments in the energy, transportation, housing, and industrial sectors.

Under the revised National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the government aims to have 214GW of total installed capacity in the electricity sector by 2030. This includes 76GW of photovoltaic power, 62GW of wind power, 22GW of storage capacity, 4.8GW of solar thermal power, and 1.4GW of biomass power and estimates a mobilization of investments worth EUR294 billion ($300.2 billion) from 2023 to 2030.

Forecast-period growth of the construction industry will also be supported by foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the data released by Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business, the country received EUR12 billion ($12.3 billion) FDI in the first half of 2023, compared to EUR16.4 billion ($16.7 billion) received during the same period of 2022. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism approved eight battery production projects in early November 2023, that will receive support from the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE VEC II) with EUR338.2 million ($345.4 million) in grants and EUR100 million ($102.1 million) in loans. In addition to this, in October 2023, the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved a EUR700 million ($714.8 million) loan to support the extension and modernization of Naturgy's electricity distribution network in the country.

