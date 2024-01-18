- Open to anyone, course addresses critical UK skills gap in AR, VR and MR -

- Course will be officially announced at City, University of London, Immersive Design Sector Forum event held on 23rd January 2024 -

ARuVR, a multi-award winning end-to-end Extended Reality (XR) learning platform for enterprises, today announced that the City, University of London and ARuVR® will launch the UK's first Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course to fill the UK skills void in Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The course will be open to anyone who wants to upskill their learning to take advantage of the opportunities presented by XR within the enterprise setting.

With the express aim of plugging the immediate skills gap that UK businesses face, in order for them to adopt, manage and deploy XR training solutions within the workplace the CPD course "Introduction to Extended Reality Design and Production" has been specifically developed to provide the essential skills required to deploy training solutions which leverage "Blended Learning 3.0" a combination of face-to-face, digital and XR content.

Registration is now open for the certified CPD course which begins in Summer 2024 at City, University of London. To register for the course and for more information, please visit: https://www.city.ac.uk/prospective-students/courses/professional-development/introduction-to-extended-reality-design-production

ARuVR's platform has been developed to democratise content creation and user consumption within Learning and Development (L&D) departments. By making XR easy to use, organisations can efficiently manage digital transformation programmes and embed XR learning into the heart of their business, significantly impacting employee motivation and provide clear up-skilling for transparent career path progression.

The official launch of CPD course "Introduction to Extended Reality Design and Production" will take place at an event hosted on the campus of City, University of London entitled "Immersive Design Sector Forum" on January 23rd, 2024 between 12.00-17.30 GMT. The event is free to attend. Too register and for further information please visit the event webpage. Attendees will hear talks on Immersive Design from a small group of high-profile figures including from; ARuVR, Qualcomm, NEOM, Unity, Digital Catapult and others, with the opportunity for networking, demos and group tours of the University's new AR/VR Learning Centre. The event will close with speakers participating in a panel discussion exploring 'Immersive Education', covering requirements for training new Immersive creators and how Immersive can be applied within education.

Frank Furnari, CEO Founder, ARuVR, said "XR L&D has the ability to revolutionise the way in which enterprises train the existing and future workforce. The launch of this CPD course "Introduction to Extended Reality Design and Production", is a major step forward in helping L&D professionals to become proficient in administering and delivering knowledge in an efficient and proven Blended Learning 3.0 environment,"

Professor Rajkumar Roy, Executive Dean, School of Science Technology (SST), City, University of London, said, "We're excited to launch, in partnership with ARuVR, the UK's first CPD course to empower L&D professionals in the field of XR. The skills gap to enable organisations to take advantage of the undoubted combined benefits of AR, VR and MR is quite simply stunting business growth. We aim to solve this problem."

Augmented and Virtual Reality training solutions have been proven* to deliver impressive results, including; 80% increase in training learning retention, improve training engagement by 90%, reduce post-training error by 40%, increase employee training satisfaction by 30% and improve employee performance by 70%.

ARuVR® solves many of the previous barriers to the widespread adoption and deployment of AR/VR/MR training, by allowing code-free content generation, live real-time consumption and interactive streaming and is fully cross-compatible across mobile, tablet, desktop and XR devices.

ARuVR® ISO 27001 accredited and is the first XR company in the world to achieve this highest level of international certification in Security Management Systems for design, development, hosting and support of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality systems. ARuVR® is also the only XR company accredited on both the UK government's Crown G-Cloud 13 and Crown Commercial Service (CCS) as well as on the Learning Performance Institute (LPI).

ARuVR® counts leading enterprises including: Aramco, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Royal Air Force, Five Guys, ScotRail, NEOM, BAE Systems, Mondelez, Bloomberg, and PWC among a rapidly growing international customer base who are transforming the way training is delivered.

About ARuVR®

ARuVR is the world's first end-to-end Extended Reality XR (Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality) learning solution for enterprises and public sector organisations. ARuVR suite of multi award-winning products enable in-house teams to quickly and easily create, distribute, analyse and manage both on-demand and instructor-led XR interactive training experiences in order to develop new skills and better communicate and collaborate across the organisation. www.ARuVR.com. ARuVR is ISO 27001 accredited.

About City, University of London's, School of Science and Technology

City, University of London is the University of business, practice and the professions. As a university, we build successful and fulfilling careers and develop leaders for the world of work, and we undertake research at the frontier of practice. City, University of London's School of Science Technology provides a first-class education experience with state-of-the-art research facilities, in a thriving and vibrant London location. The School of Science and Technology aims to develop socially responsible STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals. The School's academic experts are leaders in their fields, producing world-leading research and teaching in engineering, computer science and mathematics. They provide a friendly, diverse and stimulating learning environment from all over the globe, welcoming enquiring minds and those truly passionate about science and technologies. Alongside our historic strengths, we are proud to be at the forefront of teaching and research in emerging fields such as AR/VR, autonomy, cybersecurity, machine learning, and biomedical engineering.

* A survey by PwC https://www.pwc.com/us/en/tech-effect/emerging-tech/virtual-reality-study.html

