Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - New World Technology Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5) ('NEWS' or 'New World' or the 'Company') is delighted to announce that the Company has commenced installation of its electric vehicle ('EV') chargers at the Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre location. This development follows the five-year partnership agreement between the Company's subsidiary, New World Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. ('NWEVS'), and the Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre, c/o the InterContinental Hotels Group ('IHG'), signed on May 30, 2023.

The installation process began shortly after obtaining the requisite permits from the city of Vancouver, marking a significant step in materializing the partnership. The Company is set to equip the Holiday Inn's property with state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure, providing guests and visitors with easy and reliable access to EV charging services. This initiative aligns with the initial five-year agreement, with the potential for extension and expansion to other Holiday Inn branches.

This strategic move by the Company not only enhances the appeal of the Holiday Inn's Vancouver West Broadway establishment but also positions the Company to capitalize on the growing demand for EV charging facilities. The installation at such a prime location is expected to significantly boost the Company's visibility and revenue streams, aligning with the company's forecast of substantial revenue growth and profitability.

In addition to generating revenue from EV charging operations, the Company also expects to benefit from carbon credits as part of the agreement, further emphasizing the environmental commitment of both the Company and IHG. With its global presence and diverse portfolio of hotel chains, the partnership with IHG presents an invaluable opportunity for the Company to broaden its customer reach and enhance revenue potential.

Paul Haber, CEO of the Company, commented on this progress, stating, "The initiation of the installation process at the Holiday Inn's Vancouver West Broadway location is a pivotal moment for NEWS. It not only showcases our commitment to expanding sustainable EV solutions but also strengthens our partnership with one of Canada's premier hotel chains. We are enthusiastic about the potential growth and positive environmental impact this installation will bring."

Holiday Inn, a globally recognized brand under IHG Hotels & Resorts, is renowned for blending comfort with modern amenities, serving both leisure and business travelers. The brand's recent integration of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at select locations demonstrates a commitment to sustainability, aligning with the values of modern investors.

The Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre stands as a highlight, strategically positioned in the heart of the city. This prime location offers accessibility to key areas, enhancing its appeal in Vancouver's dynamic hospitality market.

New World Technology Solutions is a technology company focused on providing solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience, we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

