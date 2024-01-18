The Western Solar Plan, which will govern the leasing of US public land for solar, has been updated for the first time in more than a decade. It has identified 22 million acres (8.9 million hectares) that are best suited for solar development across 11 featured states.The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released a draft analysis of the Utility-Scale Solar Energy Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS), also known as the Western Solar Plan. It is designed to guide responsible solar development on public lands. First published in 2012, the plan originally identified areas in Arizona, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...