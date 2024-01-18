Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 14:26
Whirlpool Corporation Launches Newest Employee Resource Group: the Whirlpool Family Network

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation's newest Employee Resource Group (ERG) the Whirlpool Family Network launched last week with a kickoff event featuring local vendors and services, delicious food, and several speakers including WFN Leads Heather Chupp, Robert Pirri, and Michael Farrington, Executive Sponsors Dave Whitehead and Chelsey Whitehead, and Whirlpool Corp. leaders Jim Peters and Kim Kavala.

The Whirlpool Family Network's mission is to enable Whirlpool Employees who are Parents and Caregivers to win at work and home by advocating for supportive policies, establishing crucial connections, and providing valuable information and resources, to improve the quality of life for both our employees and the precious people they care for.

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

