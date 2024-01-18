LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership Featuring Pinaq Spirits

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, announces a new collaboration with Pinaq, a spirits brand, starting on February 1, 2024. The goal of this strategic partnership is to amplify awareness and generate sales on LQR House's ecommerce marketplace. This is achieved as the Company directs all marketing campaigns to its website, CWSpirits.com.

The Company believes that Pinaq products, with their eye-catching and playful colorful pineapple-shaped bottle, are set to become stars on retail shelves. According to Pinaq's representatives, the Pinaq Original Tropical Liqueur boasting exotic flavors of pineapple and passion fruit, is blended with French VSOP Cognac and Dutch Vodka, creating a bold and smooth experience that is a true showstopper.

Sean Dollinger, the founder and CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We believe that this bottle is different from products you can usually find in a liquor store, it's also priced well and tastes amazing. With our influencers creating videos showcasing both the design and its taste, we expect that it will attract new customers to our online platform, and we will see an increase in our online sales."

The Company believes that the strategic partnership between LQR House and Pinaq opens up new avenues for creative marketing campaigns that will highlight the distinctive features of Pinaq's products. LQR House's marketing team is geared up to leverage the unique attributes of Pinaq's offerings to create engaging and shareable content that resonates with consumers.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Pinaq

Pinaq, known as "The Original Pineapple," is a distinctive spirits brand created by women founders, with Marina Yusupova leading the way. The brand is celebrated for its playful and innovative approach to spirits, aiming to encapsulate success, love, friendship, and hospitality in every bottle. Marina Yusupova's inspirational journey reflects the brand's ethos of doing what you love and persevering through challenges to create something extraordinary.?

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com